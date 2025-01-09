India squad announcement for ENG series LIVE UPDATES: Shami return likely for Champions Trophy

ALSO READ: Shami to Bumrah: What will be India's pace attack for Champions Trophy? After a challenging Test series against Australia, Team India’s attention now turns to white-ball cricket, as they prepare to face England in a multi-format series starting on January 22. With the Indian squad likely to be announced soon, it will offer crucial insights into who could be part of the team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

England has already named their squad for the upcoming series and the Champions Trophy, with Joe Root making his return to ODI cricket. India, on the other hand, must submit their provisional squad for the Champions Trophy by January 12, with the final submission deadline set for February 13. India to submit squad by January 12

The selection of India’s squad has always been a topic of great interest. Under the leadership of Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee is expected to carefully assess all available players. One name that stands out is veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, who is likely to make a return after recovering from an ankle injury. His successful rehabilitation has kept him in the mix for both the England series and the Champions Trophy.

Additionally, young players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who impressed during the recent Test series, could be in line for their maiden call-up to the ODI squad. Their strong performances have added further intrigue to the selection process.

As the deadline for submission approaches, all eyes will be on the Indian team’s composition for the upcoming series and the prestigious Champions Trophy. With key players like Shami and promising newcomers like Reddy and Jaiswal potentially in the mix, the selection committee has a tough task ahead in finalizing a squad that can compete on the world stage in 2025.