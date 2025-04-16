Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 16, win rewards and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 16, win rewards and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max's redeem codes for April 16 have been unveiled. Here is a detailed guide for redeeming the codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for April 16, offering players the opportunity to grab complimentary in-game rewards. These may include character costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and various items that enhance the overall gameplay experience.   
 
The redeem codes are valid for a short time and provide access to exclusive content without requiring any monetary purchases. A complete list of the working codes and simple steps to redeem them are provided below.   
 
Since these codes have a usage cap and expire shortly, players are advised to claim them promptly to avoid missing out.
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 16, 2025 are:
 
  • FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
  • FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3
  • FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
  • FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
  • F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
  • FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS
  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
  • FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
  • FYHJTY7UKJT678U4
  • FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK
  • FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
  • FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
  • FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

Also Read

PremiumSaumya Singh Rathore, Co-founder, Winzo

Need central-level uniform regulation for gaming sector: Winzo Cofounder

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 15, win skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 14 for free weapons and skins

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 11 to win rewards and diamonds

Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Spring into Spring 2025: Tasks to rewards, all you need to know

 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a redeem code is successfully activated, the associated rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. For rewards like gold or diamonds, the in-game balance is updated immediately.
 
These bonuses often feature exclusive and time-limited items, including Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other unique collectibles that enhance gameplay and character customisation.   
 
Each code can only be used 500 times per day and remains valid for just 12 hours, making it important for players to redeem them quickly before the opportunity expires.

More From This Section

Apple, Apple iphone

Apple airlifted iPhones worth $2 bn from India in Mar to beat Trump tariffs

Tech Wrap April 15

Tech Wrap April 15: Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, Redmi A5, Apple privacy, more

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldable smartphone

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite: What to expect

AI, Artificial Intelligence

India tops AI hiring charts, but is it enough to compete with US and China?

Eric Schmidt

AI won't need to take orders from humans soon: Ex-Google boss Eric Schmidt

Topics : online gaming online games Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather ForecastUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon