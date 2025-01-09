Shami to Bumrah: What will be India's pace attack for Champions Trophy?

ALSO READ: BCCI to review lean show in AUS; Gambhir, Kohli and Rohit in clear: Report Mohammed Shami’s much-anticipated return to the Indian cricket team is now on the horizon. The veteran pacer, who has been absent since the World Cup final in November 2023, is set to make a comeback for the white-ball series against England, and possibly for the ICC Champions Trophy as well. Shami, sidelined due to a right heel surgery, recently resumed playing white-ball cricket, giving fans hope of his imminent return.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical team has been meticulously monitoring Shami’s recovery. While his heel has fully healed, he faced a minor setback with knee swelling, ruling him out of the latter stages of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, the pacer has made considerable strides since then, featuring in a couple of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Bengal. He is set to play again in the pre-quarterfinals against Haryana in Baroda, which could be crucial for his fitness assessment. Mohd Shami likely to return for India

The BCCI revealed that Shami is being closely watched by NCA medical staff, with at least one physio or trainer accompanying him wherever he plays. Shami’s recent appearances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Rajkot and his training sessions in Hyderabad alongside Hardik Pandya have further sparked optimism. His bowling appears unaffected, and he is largely free from discomfort. As per BCCI regulations, the NCA’s approval is crucial for his recall, but the signs are promising. Akashdeep to miss out on ODI series

Meanwhile, pacer Akash Deep faces an uncertain future for the white-ball series against England. The young bowler, who missed the fifth and final Test against Australia due to back pain, is expected to remain sidelined for at least a month. Akash Deep, who had been rising in prominence, was a potential candidate for selection, especially with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj likely to miss the series due to the heavy workload in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Bumrah’s situation remains unclear as the selectors await a report from the NCA regarding his fitness. The spearhead, who couldn’t bowl in the second innings at the SCG due to back spasms, will need NCA clearance to return to action. The selectors remain hopeful that Bumrah will be fit for the Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19.

The selection committee is expected to finalize the squads for the series and Champions Trophy around the BCCI AGM on January 12. England is set to play five T20Is and three ODIs from January 22 to February 12, with the Indian squad closely watched for its Champions Trophy preparations.