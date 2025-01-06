Will Shami replace Bumrah in Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

After nearly a year on the sidelines, Mohammad Shami is making a compelling case for his return to the Indian squad ahead of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The veteran pacer, who proved his fitness with impactful performances in domestic cricket, could be the ideal partner for Jasprit Bumrah or even lead the pace attack if Bumrah’s fitness remains uncertain after picking up a back injury during the Sydney Test against Australia. Shami’s stellar showing in the 2023 ICC World Cup, where he picked up 24 wickets in just seven matches, and his consistent outings for Bengal have reignited hopes of his comeback on Dubai’s bowler-friendly pitches for the marquee event.

Shami and BGT saga

ALSO READ: Achilles healed, yet Shami not ready for last two IND vs AUS Tests: BCCI Initially not included in the Indian squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Shami knocked hard on the doors of the team after a brilliant return to cricket in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal. When R Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket after the Brisbane Test, India got an open slot in their squad. Everyone thought Shami would be the one filling it in, as both Indian skippers for the series—Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah—voiced support for Shami’s inclusion in the squad in an indirect manner. But ahead of the Melbourne Test, the BCCI confirmed in a press release that Shami was not fit to join the squad due to a fresh knee injury upon his return and awarded the open slot to Tanush Kotian.

Shami to play against England?

However, plenty of time has passed since the BCCI press release, and Shami has also made his return to on-field action with his 8-over spell for Bengal in their recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Madhya Pradesh. If the pacer is fit to bowl, he could be included in the squad for India’s white-ball series against England later this month, which will give Shami an opportunity to prove his fitness and strengthen his case for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. This will also earn him some much-needed international match time if he is to wear the Indian jersey once again for the Champions Trophy.

Shami upon return

Also Read

Shami, after spending 359 days on the sidelines, returned to cricket for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in November 2024. He proved his stature as soon as he returned by bowling 43.2 overs and picking up 7 wickets in the match. He was then named in Bengal’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 and featured in all nine matches Bengal played before being knocked out by Baroda in the quarterfinals. Shami bowled his full quota of 4 overs in 8 of those games, while in one game he bowled 3.3 overs, taking his total to 35.3 overs. He also picked up 11 wickets during the tournament. He is currently with the Bengal squad for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, where, after missing the initial games, he played Bengal’s last game against Madhya Pradesh, bowled 8 overs, and took 1 wicket.

Shami’s dream run at ICC 2023 World Cup

Shami was named in the 15-member squad for India’s ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup campaign but was unable to find a place in the playing XI initially. However, after Hardik Pandya suffered an injury while playing against Bangladesh, Shami was included in the playing XI and grabbed the opportunity with both hands, picking up 24 wickets in just 7 games. Unfortunately, he was sidelined due to an Achilles tendon injury after the tournament. But if the pacer is deemed fit by the BCCI, he can be the perfect bowling partner Bumrah has been looking for—or, in case Bumrah fails to achieve fitness for the event, Shami has all the potential to lead the Indian pace attack at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on the bowler-friendly wickets of Dubai.