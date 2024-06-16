Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / AUS vs SCO LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Marsh opts to bowl; Cummins-Hazlewood not playing
LiveNew Update

AUS vs SCO LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Marsh opts to bowl; Cummins-Hazlewood not playing

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE Updates AUS vs SCO Full scorecard: Either a win or a wash-out could help Scotland get over England in the points table and move to the Super 8

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Australia vs Scotland live cricket score
Australia vs Scotland live cricket score

Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 6:17 AM IST
In match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and asked Scotland to bat first Scotland at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Sunday morning.
The match would be nothing more than a proactive game for the Aussie, However, for Scotland, it has become a must-win now that England has beaten Namibia at the North Sound in Antigua. At 5 points from three games, even a wash-out would do it for the Scots as they will get a point and get ahead of England who are on five points as well.
T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs SCO Playing 11 
Australia playing 11:  Warner, Head, Marsh (capt), Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade (wk), Starc, Ellis, Zampa, Agar
Scotland playing 11: Munsey, Jones, McMullen, Berrington, Cross, Leask, Greaves, Watt, Sole, Wheal, Sharif
How to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Australia (AUS) vs Scotland (SCO) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AUS vs SCO live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs SCO Live streaming
AUS vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
6:17 AM

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Scots 15-1 after 3 Overs

6:15 AM

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Scots 5-1 after 2 Overs

6:14 AM

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Agar strikes in first over

5:41 AM

Scotland Playing 11 for today's match

5:40 AM

Australia Playing 11 for today's match

5:35 AM

Australia Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Two changes

5:33 AM

Australia vs Scotland LIVE TOSS UPDATES

5:30 AM

Australia vs Scotland LIVE TOSS UPDATES

5:27 AM

Australia vs Scotland LIVE UPDATES

5:25 AM

T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs SCO Playing 11 prediction

5:25 AM

Scotland scenario for Super 8 Qualification

5:23 AM

Scotland squad for T20 World Cup 2024

5:18 AM

Australia's squad for T20 World Cup 2024

5:17 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: Australia vs Scotland

6:17 AM

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Scots 15-1 after 3 Overs

 
 
Over Summary:  0 1 1 Wd 6 0 1 ; Scotland: 15-1 after 3 Overs; Brandon McMullen9(7); George Munsey2(8)
 
Nathan Ellis, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and leaks 10 run, including a SIX to McMullen.

6:15 AM

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Scots 5-1 after 2 Overs

 
 
Over Summary:  L1 0 1 0 0 0; Scotland: 5-1 after 2 Overs; George Munsey1(7)Brandon McMullen1(2)
 
Mitchell Starc, comes into the attack and concedes one run, excluding a leg byes.

6:14 AM

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Agar strikes in first over

 
 
Over Summary:  0 0 1 0 2 W; Scotland: 3-1 after 1 Over
 
Ashton Agar opens the attack for Australia and gets the wicket of Michael Jones in the first over itself. Michael Jones b Agar 2(3)
 

5:41 AM

Scotland Playing 11 for today's match

Scotland Playing 11: Munsey, Jones, McMullen, Berrington, Cross, Leask, Greaves, Watt, Sole, Wheal, Sharif.

5:40 AM

Australia Playing 11 for today's match

Australia Playing 11: Warner, Head, Marsh (capt), Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade (wk), Starc, Ellis, Zampa, Agar
 
 

5:35 AM

Australia Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Two changes

Cummins and Hazlewood not playing. Starc and Ellis replace them in Australia Playing 11.

5:33 AM

Australia vs Scotland LIVE TOSS UPDATES

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

5:30 AM

Australia vs Scotland LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The much-awaited toss between Australia and Scotland will take place in moment. Stay Tuned

5:27 AM

Australia vs Scotland LIVE UPDATES

Starc and Hazlewood going through a fitness session on the outfield while the rest of the squad preparing for the match.

5:25 AM

T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs SCO Playing 11 prediction

 

Australia playing 11 probable: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

Scotland playing 11 probable: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

5:25 AM

Scotland scenario for Super 8 Qualification

Scotland need to win their match against to qualify for the Super 8 round. England and Scotland have five points each.

A washout of Australia vs Scotland match will also push the Scots in the Super 8

5:23 AM

Scotland squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Christopher Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Ollie Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Tear

5:18 AM

Australia's squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Australia Squad: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

5:17 AM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: Australia vs Scotland

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Australia vs Scotland match. A win for scotland means defending champions England are knocked out of the tournament
First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 5:15 AM IST

