In match 35 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and asked Scotland to bat first Scotland at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Sunday morning.

The match would be nothing more than a proactive game for the Aussie, However, for Scotland, it has become a must-win now that England has beaten Namibia at the North Sound in Antigua. At 5 points from three games, even a wash-out would do it for the Scots as they will get a point and get ahead of England who are on five points as well.

T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs SCO Playing 11

Australia playing 11: Warner, Head, Marsh (capt), Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade (wk), Starc, Ellis, Zampa, Agar

Scotland playing 11: Munsey, Jones, McMullen, Berrington, Cross, Leask, Greaves, Watt, Sole, Wheal, Sharif

How to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Australia (AUS) vs Scotland (SCO) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AUS vs SCO live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs SCO Live streaming

AUS vs SCO T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

