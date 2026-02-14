New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE SCORE T20 WC: SA win the toss, opt to field first in Ahmedabad

A for Agony, B for Bizarre, C for Crunch moments, and D for Death, Group D of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup has already delivered high drama, and the excitement continues as South Africa take on New Zealand in Match No. 24 tonight. South Afrca skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night. The clash scheduled for tonight is at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Historically, the Kiwis have enjoyed the upper hand, winning four of their last five T20I meetings against the Proteas.

New Zealand have looked in outstanding touch throughout the tournament so far. They began their campaign with a commanding victory over Afghanistan in Chennai and followed it up with an impressive chase against the United Arab Emirates. Under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, the side appears balanced and confident. A win in this fixture would seal their qualification for the Super Eights, with one group-stage match still to play, a position they would gladly secure.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: Salman Agha non-committal on handshake ahead of T20 WC match South Africa, meanwhile, are coming off a heart-stopping double super-over triumph against Afghanistan at the same venue. While the dramatic win boosted their morale, they would prefer a more straightforward performance this time. Securing two crucial points without another tense finish will be their primary objective.

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.