New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE SCORE T20 WC: SA win the toss, opt to field first in Ahmedabad

New Zealand began their campaign with a commanding victory over Afghanistan in Chennai and followed it up with an impressive chase against the United Arab Emirates.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 6:48 PM IST
A for Agony, B for Bizarre, C for Crunch moments, and D for Death, Group D of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup has already delivered high drama, and the excitement continues as South Africa take on New Zealand in Match No. 24 tonight. South Afrca skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.  The clash scheduled for tonight is at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Historically, the Kiwis have enjoyed the upper hand, winning four of their last five T20I meetings against the Proteas.
 
New Zealand have looked in outstanding touch throughout the tournament so far. They began their campaign with a commanding victory over Afghanistan in Chennai and followed it up with an impressive chase against the United Arab Emirates. Under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, the side appears balanced and confident. A win in this fixture would seal their qualification for the Super Eights, with one group-stage match still to play, a position they would gladly secure.
 
South Africa, meanwhile, are coming off a heart-stopping double super-over triumph against Afghanistan at the same venue. While the dramatic win boosted their morale, they would prefer a more straightforward performance this time. Securing two crucial points without another tense finish will be their primary objective. 
 
New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
 
New Zealand Playing 11: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy 
South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

6:48 PM

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC: Playing 11 for both sides!

6:33 PM

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 WC: Aiden Markram wins the toss!

6:26 PM

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVETOSS UPDATES T20 WC: Toss to take place soon!

We are less then 5 minutes away from the toss tonight in Ahmedabad now

6:03 PM

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 WC: Tight encounter in Ahmedabad!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 encounter between New Zealand and South Africa in Ahmedabad. With both sides having 2 wins each in their bag, it will interesting to see who comes out on top tonight. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
Topics :ICC T20 World CupCricket NewsNew Zealand cricket teamSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

