WI vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies batting first in virtual quarterfinal

The last game of Group 2 in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 expected to be a cracker when the co-hosts West Indies take on South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Monday morning (June 24).

Even though West Indies has only two points and the Proteas have four, this game is a 'winner takes it all' contest. It is a virtual quarterfinal with the winner claiming a semi-final spot. England have already qualified as the other team from the group to the semi-final. South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and asked West Indies to bat first in Antigua.