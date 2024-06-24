Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / WI vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies batting first in virtual quarterfinal
WI vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies batting first in virtual quarterfinal

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE Updates West Indies vs SA Full scorecard: Shasmi replaces Baartman in South Africa Playing 11, Mayers comes in for Charles in West Indies' XI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
WI vs SA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2024
WI vs SA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X

Jun 24 2024
The last game of Group 2 in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 expected to be a cracker when the co-hosts West Indies take on South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Monday morning (June 24).
Even though West Indies has only two points and the Proteas have four, this game is a 'winner takes it all' contest. It is a virtual quarterfinal with the winner claiming a semi-final spot. England have already qualified as the other team from the group to the semi-final. South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and asked West Indies to bat first in Antigua.
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs SA Playing 11 
West Indies playing 11: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie.  
South Africa playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
How to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The WI vs SA live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs SA Live streaming
WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies XI: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie

Kyle Mayers comes in for Charles in West Indies Playing 11.

Tabraiz Shamsi replaces Baartman in South Africa Playing 11.

South Africa captain Aiden Markram wins the toss and elects to bowl first

The live toss between West Indies and South Africa is moments away. Stay tuned

West Indies playing 11 probable: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (capt), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
 
South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

West Indies have lost two of the four T20Is they have played at this ground, both of them to South Africa - who have won all three they've played there.

Head to head in T20 World Cups between the two teams

West Indies won: 1
South Africa won: 3

It is even-steven when it comes to head-to-head records between West Indies and South Africa. The two teams have come up against each other on 22 occasions and have won 11 matches each. 

Total matches played: 22
West Indies won: 11
South Africa won: 11
No result: 00
Abandoned: 00
 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of West Indies vs South Africa, which is regarded as a virtual quarterfinal. While South Africa have 4 points, West Indies have only two points but their net run rate is in high ones.

First Published: Jun 24 2024

