WI vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies batting first in virtual quarterfinal

The last game of Group 2 in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 expected to be a cracker when the co-hosts West Indies take on South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Monday morning (June 24).
Even though West Indies has only two points and the Proteas have four, this game is a 'winner takes it all' contest. It is a virtual quarterfinal with the winner claiming a semi-final spot. England have already qualified as the other team from the group to the semi-final. South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and asked West Indies to bat first in Antigua.
West Indies playing 11: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie.
South Africa playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
How to watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the West Indies (WI) vs South Africa (SA) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The WI vs SA live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
West Indies Playing 11 for today's match
West Indies Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: One change
Kyle Mayers comes in for Charles in West Indies Playing 11.
South Africa Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: One change
Tabraiz Shamsi replaces Baartman in South Africa Playing 11.
WI vs SA LIVE TOSS UPDATES
South Africa captain Aiden Markram wins the toss and elects to bowl first
WI vs SA LIVE TOSS UPDATES
The live toss between West Indies and South Africa is moments away. Stay tuned
T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs SA Playing 11 prediction
West Indies playing 11 probable: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (capt), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman
A worring stats for the hosts
West Indies have lost two of the four T20Is they have played at this ground, both of them to South Africa - who have won all three they've played there.
SA vs WI head-to-head in T20 World Cups
Head to head in T20 World Cups between the two teams
West Indies won: 1 South Africa won: 3
West Indies vs South Africa head-to-head
It is even-steven when it comes to head-to-head records between West Indies and South Africa. The two teams have come up against each other on 22 occasions and have won 11 matches each.
Total matches played: 22
West Indies won: 11
South Africa won: 11
No result: 00
Abandoned: 00
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today's match: West Indies vs South Africa
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of West Indies vs South Africa, which is regarded as a virtual quarterfinal. While South Africa have 4 points, West Indies have only two points but their net run rate is in high ones.