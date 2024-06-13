West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2024: WI in deep trouble, 4 wickets down

In match 26 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies takes on New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here While the Kiwis were trounced brutally by Afghanistan in their opening encounter, the Windies have had comfortable wins against Papua New Guinea and Uganda. It is against the stringers teams like New Zealand and Afghanistan that their actual strength of playing in home conditions will be under test.

It is a must-win game for New Zealand as anything but a win will most probably end their chances of Super 8 qualification.

T20 World Cup 2024: WI vs NZ Playing 11

West Indies playing 11: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

How to watch the live telecast of the WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the West Indies (WI) vs the New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live HWIi commentary will be available on Star Sports HWIi HD/SD. The WI vs NZ live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs NZ Live streaming

WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

