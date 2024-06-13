Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2024: WI in deep trouble, 4 wickets down
West Indies vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2024: WI in deep trouble, 4 wickets down

T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE Updates WI vs NZ Full scorecard: New Zealand have made many changes in their Playing 11; West Indies unchanged

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
WI vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2024
WI vs NZ Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 6:35 AM IST
6:35 AM

WI vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Southee gets Powell

 
 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 W 1 0 ; West Indies:  23-4 after 6 overs; Brandon King3(10); Sherfane Rutherford1(1)
 
The veteran Kiwi bowler, Southee is firing all cylinders. First, he doesn't allow West Indian captain to score off the first three deliveries then finds an outside edge off the fourth delivery. Powell c Conway b Southee 1(5)
 
Sherfane Rutherford, left handed bat, comes to the crease and collects a single rightaway.

6:29 AM

WI vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ferguson gets Chase

 
 
Over Summary: 1 0 W 1 0 0 ; West Indies:  22-3 after 5 overs; Brandon King3(9); Rovman Powell1(1)
 
Lockie Ferguson, right-arm fast, comes into the attack and King collects a single off the first ball.
 
Chase departs back to the pavillion after managing only top-edge in search of big hit. The Kiwis are all over the West Indies.
 

6:24 AM

WI vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Southee gets Pooran

 
 
Over Summary: 0 4 0 4 W 0 ; West Indies:  20-2 after 4 overs; Roston Chase0(1), Brandon King2(6)
 
Southee bowls the third over and Pooran using the long handle from the first ball. He fails to score off the first ball but hammers the next towards extra cover boundary for FOUR.
 
He powers the 4th ball down the ground for FOUR. Southee bowls a short delivery and Pooran manages only top edge, Conway completes the catch while running back.Pooran c Conway b Southee 17(12) [4s-3]
 
Roston Chase arrives at the crease and defends the final delivery.
 

6:17 AM

WI vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: WI off to poor start

The hosts West Indies are off to a poor start, losing their first wicket in the first over itself.

Boult cleans up Charles off the final delivery of first over.

Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran are at the crease.

West Indies: 12-1 after 3 Overs

5:37 AM

New Zealand Playing 11 for today's match

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

5:37 AM

West Indies Playing 11 for today's match

WI Playing 11: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

5:33 AM

WI vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES: West Indies batting first

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to bowl first.

5:27 AM

WI vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The live toss between Kane Williamson and Rovman Powell is moments away. Stay tuned.

5:24 AM

T20 World Cup 2024: WI vs NZ Playing 11 prediction

T20 World Cup 2024: WI vs NZ Playing 11 prediction

West Indies playing 11 probable: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

New Zealand playing 11 probable: Finn Allen/ Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell/ Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry/ Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

5:15 AM

West Indies vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20Is

  • Total matches played: 19
  • West Indies won: 06
  • New Zealand won: 11
  • No result: 02
  • Abandoned: 00

5:07 AM

West Indies Super 8 Qualification scenarios

 

(4 points | 3.574 NRR)

It has been a strong display by the West Indies so far taking care of both Papua New Guinea and Uganda. But they will likely have to beat one of New Zealand or Afghanistan to secure progression - next up they play the Black Caps on June 12 in Trinidad and Tobago.

5:03 AM

New Zealand's scenario for Super 8 qualification

Today's game will be New Zealand's second game 12 days into the T20 World Cup. But the defeat against Aghanistan have put them in precarious situation as today's game will decide their future in ICC Men's T20 World Cup. With Afghanistan most likely to beat PNG, New Zealand must win today's game vs West Indies.

The heavy loss to Afghanistan could prove costly, unless they can run the table and go three-from-three against the West Indies, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea, which is certainly not out of the question. New Zealand's blockbuster with the Windies is now central to how things end up shaking out in Group C.

4:50 AM

Group C points table before West Indies vs New Zealand match

Group C points table
Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Afghanistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 5.225
West Indies 2 2 0 0 0 4 3.574
Uganda 3 1 2 0 0 2 -4.217
Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.434
New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 0 -4.2

4:39 AM

New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup 2024

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra

4:32 AM

West Indies' squad for T20 World Cup 2024

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope

In match 26 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, West Indies takes on New Zealand at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full scehdule here While the Kiwis were trounced brutally by Afghanistan in their opening encounter, the Windies have had comfortable wins against Papua New Guinea and Uganda. It is against the stringers teams like New Zealand and Afghanistan that their actual strength of playing in home conditions will be under test. 
It is a must-win game for New Zealand as anything but a win will most probably end their chances of Super 8 qualification. 
T20 World Cup 2024: WI vs NZ Playing 11
West Indies playing 11:  Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.
New Zealand playing 11: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Check ICC T20 World Cup all latest news here
How to watch the live telecast of the WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the West Indies (WI) vs the New Zealand (NZ) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live HWIi commentary will be available on Star Sports HWIi HD/SD. The WI vs NZ live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs NZ Live streaming
WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Follow ICC T20 World Cup 2024 points table here
Check the WI vs NZ  T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here 

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 4:28 AM IST

Explore News