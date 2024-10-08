AUS W vs NZ W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

After starting their respective campaigns with comfortable wins, defending champions Australia and last edition’s semi-finalists New Zealand are set to go head-to-head in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday, October 8, in Sharjah. The winner of the match will take a significant step towards the tournament's knockout stage, while the losing side will have to rely on permutations and combinations to reach the semi-finals.

This match holds importance for the Indian women’s team as well . If New Zealand manage to beat Australia on Tuesday, India will need to win their remaining matches against Australia and Sri Lanka to qualify. However, if the defending champions secure a victory, India will not only need to win their remaining matches but also hope that New Zealand lose one of their two remaining games.

Australia boast a well-rounded squad featuring the likes of Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, and Megan Schutt, while New Zealand will once again rely heavily on their star players, such as Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine, to lead them to victory.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11:

Australia Women Playing 11: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

New Zealand Women Playing 11: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head:

In women’s T20 international head-to-head records, Alyssa Healy’s Australian side holds a slight advantage over Sophie Devine’s White Ferns.

Total Matches: 52

52 AUS-W Won: 28

28 NZ-W Won: 21

21 No Result: 2

2 Tie: 1

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia's Alyssa Healy and New Zealand's Sophie Devine will take place at 7 PM IST today.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia women vs New Zealand women live telecast in Australia

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the AUS-W vs NZ-W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary in Australia.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS women vs NZ women live streaming in Australia

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Australia women vs New Zealand women match in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on the application and website.

Stay tuned for Australia women vs New Zealand women live score and match updates here.