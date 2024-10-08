Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / Icc Womens T20 World Cup / News / AUS W vs NZ W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today
LiveNew Update

AUS W vs NZ W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7 PM IST today

Australia women vs New Zealand women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The result of the match between Australia and New Zealand will provide a clear picture of the qualification scenarios for all Group A teams

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
AUS W vs NZ W
AUS W vs NZ W

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 7:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

After starting their respective campaigns with comfortable wins, defending champions Australia and last edition’s semi-finalists New Zealand are set to go head-to-head in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday, October 8, in Sharjah. The winner of the match will take a significant step towards the tournament's knockout stage, while the losing side will have to rely on permutations and combinations to reach the semi-finals.  
This match holds importance for the Indian women’s team as well. If New Zealand manage to beat Australia on Tuesday, India will need to win their remaining matches against Australia and Sri Lanka to qualify. However, if the defending champions secure a victory, India will not only need to win their remaining matches but also hope that New Zealand lose one of their two remaining games.  
Australia boast a well-rounded squad featuring the likes of Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, and Megan Schutt, while New Zealand will once again rely heavily on their star players, such as Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine, to lead them to victory.  
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Playing 11:  
Australia Women Playing 11: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt  
New Zealand Women Playing 11: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson  
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head:  
In women’s T20 international head-to-head records, Alyssa Healy’s Australian side holds a slight advantage over Sophie Devine’s White Ferns.
  • Total Matches: 52
  • AUS-W Won: 28
  • NZ-W Won: 21
  • No Result: 2
  • Tie: 1
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia's Alyssa Healy and New Zealand's Sophie Devine will take place at 7 PM IST today.  
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Australia women vs New Zealand women live telecast in Australia  
Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the AUS-W vs NZ-W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary in Australia.  
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS women vs NZ women live streaming in Australia  
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the Australia women vs New Zealand women match in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on the application and website.  
Stay tuned for Australia women vs New Zealand women live score and match updates here.

Key Events

7:10 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 11

7:03 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AUS won the toss and opt to bat first

6:58 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway

6:45 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia looking to extend record

6:30 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-head records

6:16 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing

6:09 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Important fixture for Group A

6:01 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

7:10 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 11

Australia Women Playing 11: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

New Zealand Women Playing 11: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

7:03 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AUS won the toss and opt to bat first

Australia women has won the toss and has decided to bat first.

6:58 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway

The toss for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, match number 10, between Australia and New Zealand is now underway.

6:45 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia looking to extend record

Austrlia women will look to extend their record of most ICC Women's World T20 titles to seven in the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. They have so far won six out of the eight ICC World T20 tournaments. 

6:30 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Head-to-head records

Head-to-head record of Australia women vs New Zealand women in T20 internationals
  • Total Matches: 52
  • AUS-W Won: 28
  • NZ-W Won: 21
  • No Result: 2
  • Tie: 1

6:16 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, match number 10, between Australia and New Zealand is scheduled to take place at 7 PM IST.

6:09 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Important fixture for Group A

The match between Australia and New Zealand will be important for the other three teams in Group A as well, as the result will provide a clearer picture of the qualification scenario for all five teams in the group.

6:01 PM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, match number 10, between Australia and New Zealand. Both teams are hoping to improve their position in the Group A race to the semifinals by winning the match on Tuesday. But who will emerge victorious in the end? Stay tuned to find out.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Australia cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamICC Women's World T20

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story