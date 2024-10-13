IND W vs AUS W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS wins the toss, opts to bat first

Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India will face their toughest challenge in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 13, when they take on the three-time defending champions Australia in their last group stage match in Sharjah.

The match will be a must-win for the women in blue if they wish to keep their hopes of semifinal qualification alive. On the other hand, a win on Sunday for Australia will confirm their place in the semifinals, leaving India, New Zealand, and Pakistan battling for the second semifinal spot in Group A.

India will boast a well-rounded squad featuring the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Renuka Singh, while Australia will once again rely heavily on their star players, such as Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry, to lead them to victory.

India Women vs Australia Women Playing 11: India Women Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women Playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head:

In women’s T20 international head-to-head records, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian side is significantly disadvantaged against Alyssa Healy’s Australian team.

Total Matches: 34

34 IND-W Won: 7

7 AUS-W Won: 25

25 No Result: 2

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Australia's Alyssa Healy will take place at 7 PM IST today.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India women vs Australia women live telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the IND-W vs AUS-W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary in India.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND women vs AUS women live streaming in India

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India women vs Australia women match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on the application and website.

Stay tuned for India women vs Australia women live score and match updates here.