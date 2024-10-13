Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND W vs AUS W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS wins the toss, opts to bat first

India women vs Australia women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia will be playing without their regular skipper Alyssa Healy, who is out after picking an injury during Australia's match against Pakistan

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IND W vs AUS W
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 8:09 PM IST
Key Events

8:09 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Partnership buliding up

8:04 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India keeping the pressure on Australia

8:00 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AUSW 37/2 after 6 overs

7:56 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AUSW 30/2 after 5 overs

7:52 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India on top

7:47 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Brilliant over from Renuka

7:39 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good start for India

7:34 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First over of the match

7:25 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

7:15 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 11

7:03 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AUS wins the toss

7:01 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway

6:45 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing

6:30 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Qualification scenario for women in blue

6:17 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia looking to extend their record

5:58 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND vs AUS position on points table

5:46 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to live blog

8:09 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Partnership buliding up

Over Summary: 0 1LB 4 0 1 4 ; AUSW 52/2 after 8 overs; McGrath 14 (12), Harris 24 (28); Pooja back into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Harris plays the ball to fine leg for a boundary
 
Ball 5 - McGrath takes a single to extra cover
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball
 
Ball 3 - McGrath comes down the leg and creates room for herself to collect a boundary to deep extra cover
 
Ball 2 - 1 leg byes
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball 

8:04 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India keeping the pressure on Australia

Over Summary: 1 1LB 1 0 1 1 ; AUSW 42/2 after 7 overs; McGrath 9 (9), Harris 19 (25); Reddy into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Harris cuts the ball to deep backward point for a single
 
Ball 5 - McGrath takes a single to mid-wicket
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball
 
Ball 3 - Harris collects a single to mid-off
 
Ball 2 - 1 Leg byes
 
Ball 1 - Harris flicks the ball to square leg for a single

8:00 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AUSW 37/2 after 6 overs

Over Summary: 4 0 0 2LB 0 1 ; AUSW 37/2 after 6 overs; McGrath 7 (6), Harris 16 (22); Shreyanka back into the attack

Ball 6 - Harris collects a single to mid-on
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - 2 Leg byes
 
Ball 3 - Dot ball
 
Ball 2 - Dot ball
 
Ball 1 - Harris slog sweeps the ball to square leg for a boundary

7:56 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AUSW 30/2 after 5 overs

Over Summary: WD 1 0 1  1B 1 1; AUSW 30/2 after 5 overs; McGrath 7 (6), Harris 12 (16); Renuka to continue
 
Ball 6 - Harris collects a single to backward square leg
 
Ball 5 - mcGrath takes a single to extra cover
 
Ball 4 - 1 Byes
 
Ball 3 - McGrath takes a single to long on
 
Ball 2 - Dot ball
 
Ball 1 - Harris heaves the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single

Ball 1 -  WIDE

7:52 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India on top

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 1 4; AUSW 24/2 after 4 overs; McGrath 5 (3), Harris 10 (13); Pooja into the attack 
 
Ball 6 - McGrath sweeps the ball to fine leg for a boundry
 
Ball 5 - Harris takes a single to backward point
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball
 
Ball 3 - Dot ball
 
Ball 2 - Dot ball
 
Ball 1 - McGrath pushes the ball to backward point for a single

7:47 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Brilliant over from Renuka

Over Summary: 1 4WD 1 1 W W 1LB ; AUSW 18/2 after 3 overs; McGrath 0 (1), Harris 7 (7); Renuka to continue
 
Ball 6 - 1 Leg byes
 
Ball 5 - Wareham comes out to bat and gone. Renuka traps her in front of the stumps and is now on a hat-trick
 
Ball 4 - Mooney cuts the ball in the air and Radha Yadav completes the catch. AUS loses thier first
 
Ball 3 - Harris takes a single to 
 
Ball 2 - Mooney takes a single to backward point

Ball 2 - 4 WIDE
 
Ball 1 - Harris goes to long on for a single

7:39 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Good start for India

Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 1 0; AUSW 9/0 after 2 overs; Mooney 1 (5), Harris 7 (7); Shreyanka to start from the other end

Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Harris dabs the ball to backward square leg for a single
 
Ball 4 - Mooney works the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single
 
Ball 3 - Dot ball
 
Ball 2 - Dot ball
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball

7:34 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: First over of the match

Over Summary: 0 4 0 WD 0 2 0; AUSW 7/0 after 1 over; Mooney 0 (0), Harris 6 (6); Renuka Thakur with the new ball
 
Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Harris glances the ball to backward square leg for two runs
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball

Ball 4 - WIDE
 
Ball 3 - Dot ball
 
Ball 2 - Harris drives the ball to deep backward point for a boundary
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball from Renuka to start the match

7:25 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

The Group A match between India and Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is now underway.

7:15 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 11

India Women Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
 
Australia Women Playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

7:03 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AUS wins the toss

Austrlian skipper Tahlia McGrath wins the toss and opts to bat first against India.

7:01 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss underway

The toss for the match between India and Australia is now underway.

6:45 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss timing

The toss for the ICC 2024 Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Australia will take place at 7 PM IST.

6:30 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Qualification scenario for women in blue

If India manages to beat Australia by 61 or more runs today, they will surpass the defending champions in net run rate and will automatically qualify for the semifinals.

6:17 PM

India Women vs Australia Women LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia looking to extend their record

Austrlia women who has 6 out of the 8 ICC Women's T20 World Cup title in thier bag are looking to extend thier record to seven by winning thw 2024 ICC Women's World T20 World Cup in UAE.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India will face their toughest challenge in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Sunday, October 13, when they take on the three-time defending champions Australia in their last group stage match in Sharjah.
The match will be a must-win for the women in blue if they wish to keep their hopes of semifinal qualification alive. On the other hand, a win on Sunday for Australia will confirm their place in the semifinals, leaving India, New Zealand, and Pakistan battling for the second semifinal spot in Group A.  
India will boast a well-rounded squad featuring the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Renuka Singh, while Australia will once again rely heavily on their star players, such as Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry, to lead them to victory.  
India Women vs Australia Women Playing 11: India Women Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh  
Australia Women Playing 11: Beth Mooney(w), Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown  
India Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head:  
In women’s T20 international head-to-head records, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Indian side is significantly disadvantaged against Alyssa Healy’s Australian team.
  • Total Matches: 34
  • IND-W Won: 7
  • AUS-W Won: 25
  • No Result: 2
India Women vs Australia Women LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Australia's Alyssa Healy will take place at 7 PM IST today.  
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India women vs Australia women live telecast in India  
Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the IND-W vs AUS-W match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary in India.  
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND women vs AUS women live streaming in India  
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India women vs Australia women match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on the application and website.  
Stay tuned for India women vs Australia women live score and match updates here.
 
India Women Playing 11: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

