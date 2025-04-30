Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 02:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Ex-R&AW chief Alok Joshi to head revamped National Security Advisory Board

Ex-R&AW chief Alok Joshi to head revamped National Security Advisory Board

The government reconstitutes NSAB with former R&AW chief Alok Joshi as chairman; includes retired top brass from military, police, and diplomacy in 7-member advisory panel

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh | PHOTO:PMO/PTI

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has reconstituted the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), appointing former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Alok Joshi as its new chairman, according to news agency ANI.
 
The revamped seven-member board includes a mix of former senior officials from the armed forces, police, and diplomatic services. Among the new members are retired military officers Air Marshal PM Sinha (former Western Air Commander), Lt Gen AK Singh (former Southern Army Commander), and Rear Admiral Monty Khanna.   
 
  From the Indian Police Service, Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh have been inducted in the board. It also includes B Venkatesh Varma, a retired Indian Foreign Service officer.
 
 
The NSAB is a body of eminent experts outside the government, including retired officials, academics, and specialists from civil society. The main function of the NSAB is to provide long-term analysis, and policy recommendations on national security issues to the National Security Council, which is headed by the Prime Minister.

Also Read

Pakistani

786 Pakistanis left India through Attari-Wagah border since Pahalgam attack

India-Pakistan

India vs Pakistan military power 2025: Who leads on land, sea and air?

pakistan Flag

India planning strike in 24-36 hrs, will face consequences: Pakistan

Image via Shutterstock

'In touch with India, Pakistan', says US official on Pahalgam terror attack

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

CCPA to decide on Oppn's demand for special session of Parliament: Meghwal

 

CCS meeting at PM's residence

 
In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead and several others injured, a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Wednesday.
 
In addition to the CCS, meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) also took place at the Prime Minister's residence. A formal cabinet briefing is expected at 3:00 pm.   
 
  This was the second CCS meeting convened in light of the attack, focusing on assessing and enhancing national security measures. The CCS had previously met on April 23 to receive a detailed assessment of the attack.
 
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi held a separate meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the heads of the three armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and NSA Ajit Doval.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Talisman Sabre

India set to join Australia's biggest military exercise for first time

Security forces, police

Pak violates ceasefire for 6th consecutive night; Indian Army retaliates

Brics, BRICS

Brics group shows internal rifts as ministers fall short of joint statement

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh | PHOTO:PMO/PTI

Pahalgam terror attack: Armed forces have 'full operational freedom'

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

59 Pakistanis deported from Kashmir; Shaurya Chakra awardee's mother stays

Topics : Narendra Modi Pahalgam attack National Security BS Web Reports CCS meeting India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Pakistan Military ComparisonMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon