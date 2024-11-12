World Cup-winning fast bowler Munaf Patel has been appointed as the new bowling coach for Delhi Capitals, the franchise announced on Tuesday (November 12). Munaf will join the coaching staff led by Venugopal Rao, the Director of Cricket, and Hemang Badani, the head coach.

Munaf Patel takes over from former Australian all-rounder James Hopes, who parted ways with Delhi Capitals amicably. This change came after DC also ended their partnership with former head coach Ricky Ponting in July 2024 as part of a broader team overhaul. Since then, the franchise has focused on building a coaching staff primarily composed of Indian members. Earlier this year, the franchise parted ways with long-time head coach Ricky Ponting, and Rao and Badani were entrusted with assembling the rest of the support staff. Munaf will take over the role previously held by James Hopes.

DC ahead of IPL 2025 auction

For the upcoming three-year IPL cycle and the mega auction later this month, DC has retained key players including spin-bowling allrounder Axar Patel, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, South African batter Tristan Stubbs, and uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel. Heading into the auction on November 24-25 with the third-highest purse of INR 73 crore, DC aims to strengthen their squad significantly after missing the playoffs in the last three IPL seasons.

In addition to his experience representing India in all three formats, Munaf has played 63 IPL matches for Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Lions, taking 74 wickets at an economy rate of 7.51. His last IPL appearance was in 2017.