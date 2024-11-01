IPL 2025 Auction: List of available captains ahead of the mega auction

With the IPL franchises announcing their retentions for the new season, several big names have been left out and will be up for grabs in the upcoming mega auction.

While some teams have secured their skippers for the season, experienced captains will be in high demand at the auction, with some prominent names available in the market.

The likes of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are available for teams looking to secure an Indian skipper if possible.

Here are some options available for leadership roles in the IPL:

KL Rahul

The former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper was not included in LSG's retention list. Rahul could attract a hefty bid and is rumoured to be a target for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this year.

The batter has captained Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, winning 31 of the 62 matches he has captained so far. He has also lost on 31 occasions, resulting in nearly a 50-50 record.

More From This Section

Rishabh Pant

In a surprising decision, Delhi Capitals opted not to retain Rishabh Pant , making the wicketkeeper-batter available in the auction. He is expected to attract bids from several teams.

Pant also has a win percentage of 50 per cent as an IPL captain, having won 16 matches out of 32 and losing 15 of them, with 1 match ending in no result.

Shreyas Iyer

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper, who led them to the title last year, was not retained by KKR for the mega auction. A title-winning captain up for grabs is a valuable addition for any team, and competition for Iyer’s signature is expected to be strong.

Shikhar Dhawan

Released by Punjab Kings, Shikhar Dhawan has a considerable amount of experience as a captain in the Indian Premier League. He has captained Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.