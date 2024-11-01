Four senior players led IPL retention discussions: MI coach Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has disclosed that the team's senior quartet - Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav- was actively involved in discussions about captaincy and retentions for the IPL's 2025 season.

The five-times champions have retained the quartet of Bumrah, Suryakumar, Pandya and Rohit along with youngster Tilak Verma.

"We had extensive discussions. These four senior guys led those discussions. Obviously, what happened last season, as well as how we collectively move forward that was crucial for us to align in that right direction," Jayawardene told Jio Cinema on Thursday.

"So coaching staff, owners, management and these four guys the direction came from them, what needs to be done, how it needs to go about." MI have paid the top retention price of Rs 18 crore to pace spearhead Bumrah while Suryakumar and Pandya have been retained for an equal retention price of Rs 16.35 crore each.

Jayawardene said Rohit (Rs 16.30 crore), who has retired from the format after leading India to the T20 World Cup in June, agreed to be the fourth retention. Verma (Rs 8 crore) was the former champions' final retention pick.

"And obviously Ro (hit) led the retention part, and everyone agreed that Booms (Bumrah), you know, being the best sport in the world, and it's been very consistent, and we need to recognise that at the top.

"And then he wanted the other young Indians to be recognised, and it was his call. So all in all, it was brilliant to see that you know them leading that conversation and agreeing to everything. So it was quite easy for us." Pandya was named captain last season, replacing Rohit amid a lot to backlash from the fans. However, Jayawardene, who recently returned as the team's head coach, said the all-rounder will continue to lead the side.

"The leadership, as well Hardik being appointed captain, we had that conversation with them. So that was led by them." MI endured a disastrous season, finishing at the bottom of the 10-team league.

Asked what the discussions are going into the new season Jayawardene said, "It's about learnings for us, understanding what went right, what went wrong. We need to learn from that and that was part of the discussions that we had." "We need to control things on the field and then off the field stuff will be handled quite easily. I think with it, it was tough for us to perform on the field, and everyone acknowledged that, you know, we underperformed as a group." MI will head into the auction with a purse of Rs 45 crore.