Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss at 1 PM IST

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 Playing 11

Australia Playing 11 (probable): Josh Inglis (c/wk), Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis

Pakistan Playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 live telecast in India: Star Sports Networks will live telecast the AUS vs PAK 1st T20 match in India.

Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 live streaming in India

Disney Plus Hotstar will stream the Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 match in India on its application and website.

On the other hand, Australia will need to bring their A-game to counter Pakistan's in-form players and deliver a solid performance in Brisbane to regain confidence in the absence of their key players for the T20 international series. The match on Thursday will be crucial for both teams, as Pakistan will look to establish dominance early in the series, while Australia will aim to bounce back after a tough ODI series.

Pakistan made a strong statement with both bat and ball in the ODI series, but the T20 format brings its own challenges. As the visitors gear up for the first T20, they aim to set the tone early and take the lead in the three-match series against a struggling Australian side.