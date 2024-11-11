Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / ICC awaits PCB's decision on conducting Champions Trophy in hybrid model

ICC awaits PCB's decision on conducting Champions Trophy in hybrid model

The PCB on Sunday had confirmed that it received an email from the ICC that India declined to travel to the neighbouring country

India vs Pakistan

The Indian Cricket Board has told the ICC that a Hybrid Model is acceptable to them only if the final is held in Dubai. | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India Karachi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Cricket Council has sought a response from the Pakistan Cricket Board on hosting the Champions Trophy in a hybrid model following India's refusal to travel to the country for the tournament.

The PCB on Sunday had confirmed that it received an email from the ICC that India declined to travel to the neighbouring country.

Unless the PCB decides to pull out of hosting the Champions Trophy the current plan is to hold India's matches in UAE and the final in Dubai, a source told PTI on Monday.

The Indian Cricket Board has told the ICC that a Hybrid Model is acceptable to them only if the final is held in Dubai and not in Pakistan, the source added.

 

The PCB on Monday remained silent without giving any reaction to the BCCI informing the ICC it will not send its team to play in Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

But according to sources, the ICC has asked the PCB to confirm if a Hybrid Model -- where India's matches and the final would be held in Dubai -- is acceptable to them.

More From This Section

Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes harmone replacement surgery

Sanjay Bangar's son undergoes Hormone Replacement Therapy to become Anaya

Gautam Gambhir

IND vs AUS Tests: Here's why Sanjay Manjrekar criticised Gautam Gambhir

Varun Chakaravarthy

Getting fifer while defending 125 is incredible: Suryakumar lauds Varun

Gautam Gambhir

Australia vs India 1st Test: Rahul to open in Rohit's absence - Gambhir

Wasim Akram's cat grooming tale

Cat's hair cut for $1000? Watch Wasim Akram's priceless grooming tale

The ICC has assured the PCB that, under this arrangement, they would receive full hosting fees and a majority of the matches.

The ICC has told the PCB that if it decides to go ahead with the hosting of the mega event on a Hybrid Model it would get its full hosting fees and majority of the matches, the source said.

However, if the PCB decides to pull out of hosting the tournament due to India's refusal, the ICC could consider moving the entire event to South Africa, the source added.

Earlier, a PCB source had said there was "no talk" of a Hybrid Model as of now and they would seek further clarity from the ICC.

"There is no talk about having the Champions Trophy on a Hybrid Model system as of now," a reliable PCB source told PTI.

"An email is to be sent to the ICC with the advice of its legal department in which the Board wanted clarifications from the ICC on the Indian decision," the source said.

"As of now the entire situation is being gauged by the PCB. No decision has been taken on the next step. Yes the PCB is in touch with the government for consultation and directives if required," the source added.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media speculated on potential responses, including the Pakistan government advising the PCB to avoid playing India altogether or the PCB pursuing legal action against the ICC and BCCI at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Geneva.

India have not travelled to Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror strikes. The two teams compete against each other only in ICC tournaments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BCCI

Indian team to not travel Pakistan for ICC Champions Trophy: Report

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB chief confident of hosting Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

india vs pakistan

India says 'no' to Pak for Champions Trophy 2025, seeks match relocation

Pakistan flag

Pakistan gears up for Champions Trophy, allocates 17 bn PKR for stadiums

T20 World Cup 2024 Why ICC trophy is the biggest farewell gift to Dravid

T20 World Cup 2024: Why ICC trophy is the biggest farewell gift to Dravid

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy Pakistan cricket team Indian Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon