Full list of Test matches which were called off without a ball being bowled

The long and challenging format of Test cricket often intrigues cricket fans as they get to watch 5 days of brilliant batting and bowling displays from their sporting heroes. However, there are moments when all the excitement turns to disappointment due to weather playing spoilsport in the tie.
There have been 7 occassions in cricket history where the match has been abandoned without even a single delivery being bowled in the enounter.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test at Sahid Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium could become 8th Test match in cricket history to be called-off without a ball being bowled.
In the first three days of AFG vs NZ Test not even toss happened due to wet outfield. While, the third day was called-off at 9 AM IST due to rain, the first two days were abandoned in the evening despite sunshine.
If no play was possible till Tea on Day 4 (September 12) of one-off Test, match referee Javagal Srinath would call-off the Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test.
Here are the 7 Test matches that were abandoned without a single ball being bowled -
|Test matches abandoned without a ball bowled
|Date
|Venue
|Match
|Reason
|25-08-1890
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Australia & England
|The Test was abandoned due to rain. Both team captains did not even come together for a toss.
|08-07-1938
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Australia & England
|This match was also abandoned due to rain. There was no toss in that encounter as well.
|31-12-1970
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Australia & England
|AUS vs ENG Test match in 1970 was abandoned as soon as the players entered the field because of rain.
|03-02-1989
|Carisbrook, Dunedin
|New Zealand & Pakistan
|Due to heavy, sweeping rain, the match was abandoned on February 3, 1989. However, an ODI was scheduled for February 6, 1989, and it was played as planned.
|10-03-1990
|Bourda, Georgetown, Guyana
|England & West Indies
|The match was abandoned due to rain. In this particular tie as well, an ODI was played on the fifth day of the match.
|17-12-1998
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Pakistan & Zimbabwe
|No teams were announced for the Test match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe back in 1998.
|18-12-1998
|Carisbrook, Dunedin
|India & New Zealand
|India's match was abandoned on the 3rd day. It was decided that on the day 4, an unofficial One day match would be played.