I don't view them as favourites: Travis Head ahead of Test series vs India

The build-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 is getting bigger, with former players, pundits, and current cricketers commenting on the 5-match Test series scheduled to be played in November between heavyweights Australia and India.

Australian opener Travis Head described the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team as "extremely difficult" to compete against but refrained from calling them the 'favourites,' instead focusing on a successful summer for his team. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is set to commence on November 22, with the first Test scheduled in Perth. In recent years, India has gained a significant edge over Australia in the series, having won the last four series consecutively, including two victories in Australia during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This success has made India a dominant force in the series, with India claiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) ten times, while Australia has won it five times, their last win being in the 2014-15 season. Australia’s last series win in India was in the 2004-05 season.

Travis Head has often performed well against India in different formats, with the biggest performance coming in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, where his century dented the nation's hope of winning the title at home.

Head has scored 715 runs in 10 Test matches against India so far, including one century and three fifties.

Travis Head doesn't consider India as favourites to win series

In an interview with Star Sports, Head mentioned that he does not view India as the favourites because the Australians have played against them extensively. The 30-year-old expressed satisfaction with his recent form and contribution to the team.

"I don't view them as my favourites. We play them frequently, and I’ve been in good form over the past few years. It's always nice to perform well. The competitive nature of the contests makes it easy to get motivated. So, I wouldn’t say they’re my favourites," Head explained.

"They are extremely challenging opponents, but it’s been rewarding to perform well in a few games. I’m looking forward to preparing thoroughly and contributing to a successful summer for us," he added.

The second Test, from December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format. The third Test will be held at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The series will continue with the traditional Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. The final Test, to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will mark the conclusion of the series, promising an exciting finale.