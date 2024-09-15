Respect his cricketing brain: Khawaja heaps praise on Ashwin's brilliance

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has over the years relished his on-field battles with star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who according to the southpaw is a man who always has a plan up his sleeve. Ashwin (39 wickets) is the third-highest wicket-taker among Indian bowlers in Test matches in Australia, only behind Anil Kumble (49) and Kapil Dev (51) apart from topping the charts across all bilateral series (home and away) with 114 scalps which also includes seven five-for. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Ravi is a very good bowler. He is very strategic. He always has a plan," Khawaja told Star Sports.

"He tries to figure it out and stay ahead of the game, which I respect. I respect his cricketing brain. It's always cool to play against him, and I look forward to the challenge," he was all praise for Ashwin's tactical nous.

This will be Ashwin's fifth Test tour of Australia, having been part of the sides that played in 2011-12, 2014-15, 2018-19 and 2020-21 although on last two tours, he had injury issues.

Don't think India are favourites: Travis Head



Meanwhile, India's current nemesis Travis Head had asserted that despite visiting team's dominance during last two Test series, he does not feel the visitors will be the 'favourites' this time around.

"I don't feel like they're my favourite. I just feel like we play them enough, play them (a) lot," he told Star Sports.

"And, I guess the last couple of years I've been in nice form. So yeah, being able to play well, it's always nice.

"It's not hard to get up for the contest. It's hugely competitive. Yeah, it's easier to get up for the game. So, I wouldn't say they're my favourite."



However, the 30-year-old warned that Rohit Sharma and Co. will be a difficult lot to compete against and the Aussies need to be at their best, especially 'in a couple of games'.

"They're extremely difficult but it's been nice to play well in a couple of games and looking forward to preparing well and being ready to go. And hopefully, I can contribute to what's a successful summer for us," he added.

The two teams will lock horns in the upcoming five-Test series in Australia starting November 22, as India defends the Border-Gavaskar Trophy it has won over past four bilateral engagements (home and away).