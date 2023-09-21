IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Playing 11, live match time, live-streaming in India

With the World Cup just two weeks away, KL Rahul will lead India against Australia in the 1st ODI of the three-match series on Friday, September 22, 2023, at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Punjab.

India are coming on the back of an Asia Cup victory and will be missing key players like skipper Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya and senior batter Virat Kohli who have been rested for the first tow games. Australia on the other hand will look to utilise this time to acclimate to the Indian conditions ahead of the World Cup. Pat Cummins is back to lead the team after missing the South Africa series

India will also be looking to test their two off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar to find the right replacement for Axar Patel if he gets ruled out of the World Cup squad due to injury.

India vs Australia playing 11

India Probable Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c, wk), Tilak Varma/Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Probable Playing 11

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia head-to-head

India and Australia have played each other in 146 ODI matches and the Kangaroos have had the upper hand with 82 wins while the Men in Blue have won only 54. 10 matches have had no result.

Total matches played: 146

India won: 54

Australia won: 82

No result: 10

Tied- 00

IND vs AUS ODIs: Squads of both team

India squad for first two ODIs vs Australia

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar

Australia squad for ODIs vs India

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

India vs Australia ODIs: IND vs AUS 1st ODI live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will India vs Australia 1st ODI take place?

The Australia vs India 1st ODI will take place on September 22, Friday.

What is the venue of the AUS vs IND 1st ODI?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI venue is the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

When will the India vs Australia live toss take place in Mohali as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The AUS vs IND live toss for the 1st ODI will take place at 01:00 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs Australia 1st ODI according to Indian Standard Time?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs AUS 1st ODI?

Sports 18 will live broadcast the India vs Australia 1st ODI in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI in India for free?

Jio Cinema will live stream India vs Australia 1st ODI in India for free.