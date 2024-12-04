IND vs AUS: A look at pink ball Tests in numbers at Adelaide Oval

India and Australia are all set to renew their rivalry in Test cricket with the second Test of the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy taking place at Adelaide Oval from Friday, December 6. The second Test will feature a pink ball as it will be a day-night Test, a concept the hosts are most familiar with, having played 12 of the 22 day-night Tests played to date while losing only one of them, against the West Indies. On the other hand, while India has also lost only one of the four day-night Tests they have played so far, their only loss came against the same opposition at the same venue back in December 2020.
Notably, unlike India, which suffered a heavy defeat in their last pink-ball outing at Adelaide Oval, Australia has won all seven of the games they have played so far at this venue, including the first-ever day-night Test in men’s international cricket against New Zealand in November 2015.
Australia’s Records at Adelaide Oval with Pink Ball
|Opposition
|Winner
|Margin
|Toss
|Bat
|
Date
|v New Zealand
|Australia
|3 wickets
|lost
|2nd
|27-Nov-15
|v South Africa
|Australia
|7 wickets
|lost
|2nd
|24-Nov-16
|v England
|Australia
|120 runs
|lost
|1st
|02-Dec-17
|v Pakistan
|Australia
|inns & 48 runs
|won
|1st
|29-Nov-19
|v India
|Australia
|8 wickets
|lost
|2nd
|17-Dec-20
|v England
|Australia
|275 runs
|won
|1st
|16-Dec-21
|v West Indies
|Australia
|419 runs
|won
|1st
|08-Dec-22
Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval: Highest Run-Getter
Being the home team, Australian players lead the chart of highest run-getters in pink-ball Tests at Adelaide, with former opener David Warner topping the chart with 647 runs. However, he could move down to second spot if Marnus Labuschagne adds 85 runs in the upcoming Test, as he is currently in second place with 563 runs. Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, and Travis Head are third, fourth, and fifth on the list with 384, 325, and 289 runs, respectively.
Top Run-Getters in Pink-Ball Tests at Adelaide Oval
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|DA Warner (AUS)
|6
|11
|647
|335*
|64.7
|66.42
|1
|1
|M Labuschagne (AUS)
|4
|7
|563
|163
|80.42
|51.36
|3
|1
|SPD Smith (AUS)
|7
|13
|384
|93
|32
|49.54
|0
|3
|UT Khawaja (AUS)
|3
|6
|325
|145
|54.16
|50
|1
|2
|TM Head (AUS)
|4
|5
|289
|175
|72.25
|81.17
|1
|1
|SE Marsh (AUS)
|2
|4
|196
|126*
|65.33
|46.66
|1
|0
|MA Starc (AUS)
|7
|9
|181
|53
|36.2
|74.48
|0
|1
|JE Root (ENG)
|2
|4
|162
|67
|40.5
|51.26
|0
|2
|DJ Malan (ENG)
|2
|4
|148
|80
|37
|42.65
|0
|1
|SC Cook (SA)
|1
|2
|144
|104
|72
|42.47
|1
|0
Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc leads the top wicket-takers list at Adelaide Oval, with a total of 39 wickets to his name, closely followed by fellow countrymen Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, who have 28 wickets each.
Top Wicket-Takers in Pink-Ball Tests at Adelaide Oval
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|SR
|5 wkts innings
|MA Starc (AUS)
|7
|13
|39
|6/66
|8/137
|16.64
|35.5
|2
|JR Hazlewood (AUS)
|5
|10
|28
|6/70
|9/136
|18.42
|39
|2
|NM Lyon (AUS)
|7
|13
|28
|5/69
|6/105
|23.85
|58.9
|1
|PJ Cummins (AUS)
|3
|6
|13
|4/21
|7/69
|21.76
|48.5
|0
|JM Anderson (ENG)
|2
|4
|9
|5/43
|6/117
|20.33
|61.3
|1
|TA Boult (NZ)
|1
|2
|7
|5/60
|7/101
|14.42
|28.2
|1
|MG Neser (AUS)
|2
|4
|7
|3/22
|7/56
|16.71
|40.1
|0
|CR Woakes (ENG)
|2
|4
|6
|4/36
|5/120
|44.83
|78.6
|0
|R Ashwin (IND)
|1
|2
|5
|4/55
|5/71
|14.2
|28.8
|0
|AS Joseph (WI)
|1
|2
|5
|3/33
|5/140
|28
|45.6
|0
|JA Richardson (AUS)
|1
|2
|5
|3/42
|5/120
|24
|45.8
|1
|KJ Abbott (SA)
|1
|2
|4
|3/49
|4/75
|18.75
|58.5
|0
|DAJ Bracewell (NZ)
|1
|2
|4
|3/18
|4/55
|13.75
|34.7
|0
|SCJ Broad (ENG)
|2
|4
|4
|2/72
|2/98
|49.5
|118.5
|0
|C Overton (ENG)
|1
|2
|4
|3/105
|4/116
|29
|52.5
|0