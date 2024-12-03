England and New Zealand penalised for slow over-rate in first Test

England and New Zealand have been fined and docked points for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Test in Christchurch. Both teams were fined 15 per cent of their match fees and penalised three points in the World Test Championship standings for falling short of the over-rate target.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after determining that both Ben Stokes and Tom Latham’s sides were three overs short of the required target, even after taking time allowances into account.

The penalties are in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which outlines minimum over-rate offences. Under this rule, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Additionally, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, teams are penalised one point for each over they are short. Both captain accept the sanction

Both Stokes and Latham pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanctions, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Rod Tucker, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth official Kim Cotton.

More From This Section

This penalty serves as a setback for both teams in the closely contested World Test Championship race, where every point is crucial. While England and New Zealand are known for their spirited cricket, the slow over-rate in Christchurch has cost them not just monetarily but also in their standings in the competition.

With the series still underway, both sides will aim to improve their over-rate discipline to avoid further penalties and strengthen their positions in the World Test Championship.