IND vs AUS: Siraj fined, Head penalised for heated exchange in Adelaide

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head were both fined and sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) following a heated exchange of words during the recently concluded day-night Test. Siraj was penalized 20% of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This article pertains to using language, actions, or gestures that could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.

Head was also sanctioned for breaching Article 2.13, which relates to the abuse of players, player support personnel, umpires, or match referees during an international match. However, Head avoided a fine for this infraction. Both players received one demerit point each, marking their first offense in the last 24 months. Siraj vs Head on Day 2 of Adelaide Test

The incident occurred on day two of the match, which Australia won by 10 wickets. Head had played a superb knock of 140 runs off 141 balls before being dismissed by Siraj. Following the dismissal, Siraj gave Head an aggressive send-off, sparking a brief altercation between the two. The Adelaide crowd booed Siraj for his actions.

In the aftermath, Head claimed he had only said “well bowled” to Siraj, expressing disappointment in the bowler’s response. Siraj, however, denied this, insisting that Head had abused him and that his celebratory actions were not intended to provoke the batter.

Both players admitted to their offenses and accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle. The incident leaves the series tied 1-1, with three more matches to go in the five-match contest.