India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: Fans await Pant-Reddy magic today
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: Fans await Pant-Reddy magic today

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: India resume from 128-5, trailing by 29 runs, with Rishabh (28 off 25 balls) and Nitish (15 off 14 balls) at crease. Day 3 action begins at 9:30 AM IST

Aditya KaushikAnish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Full scorecard
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 9:03 AM IST
After dominating the first two days of the Test, the hosts, Australia, will return to Adelaide Oval on Sunday, December 8, for Day 3 action of the ongoing second Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, hoping to finish the game on Sunday itself. IND vs AUS: Watch how Siraj's heated sendoff to Head sparks controversy
 
India are in a state of concern at the moment in the Test as, in reply to Australia’s 157-run first-innings lead, they have already lost five of their top batters on just 128 in the second innings and are still 29 runs behind Australia’s first-innings total when Rishabh Pant and Nitish Reddy come out to bat today.  However, Indian fans can hope for the unexpected as they still have Gabba hero Rishabh Pant and rising star Nitish Reddy at the crease, along with match-winner Ravichandran Ashwin still to come. These three can turn the tide of the game in India’s favour if two of them can successfully repeat what Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head did for Australia in the first innings. 
Meanwhule, Australian skipper Pat Cummins will aim not to allow it happen easily. With the Adelaide pitch still assisting the pacers with bounce and movement, they will try to restrict India to as low a score as possible and finish the game on Day 3 to have an extended rest period before the start of the third Test in Brisbane on December 14.
 
India Scorecard after Day 2: 
India 2nd Inning
128-5 (24 ov) CRR:5.33
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c A Carey b SM Boland 24 31 4 0 77.42
KL Rahul c A Carey b P Cummins 7 10 1 0 70
Shubman Gill b M Starc 28 30 3 0 93.33
Virat Kohli c A Carey b SM Boland 11 21 1 0 52.38
Rishabh Pant (WK) Not out 28 25 5 0 112
Rohit Sharma (C) b P Cummins 6 15 1 0 40
Nitish Kumar Reddy Not out 15 14 3 0 107.14
Extras 9 (b 5, Ib 2, w 0, nb 2, p 0)
Total 128 (5 wkts, 24 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mitchell Starc 9 0 49 1 2 5.44
Pat Cummins 8 0 33 2 0 4.13
Scott Boland 7 0 39 2 0 5.57
 
Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 3 Live Telecast Details:
 
Day 3 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 

Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 3 Live Streaming Details:

 
Day 3 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 2nd Test Day 3 here.
 

9:03 AM

Hayden on Rohit Sharma amid India captain's criticism for his batting

8:47 AM

Starc to Bumrah: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs Australia Test series 2024-25

8:28 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 3 weather forecast of Adelaide

8:12 AM

Hayden uses Murphy Law to explain Aussies dominance in Pink Ball Test

7:55 AM

Head to Pant: Who is highest run-getter in India vs Australia Test series?

7:36 AM

Bumrah's brief injury scare ignites tension, but he emerges unscathed

7:23 AM

WATCH IND vs AUS Highlights: Here's what has happened on Day 2

7:13 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 3 action begins at 9:30 AM IST

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden weighed in on the artistry of Rohit Sharma and the harsh realities of facing the pink ball under lights. In a vivid metaphor, Hayden likened Sharma’s graceful style to the effortless comfort of relaxing in a leather lounge chair, contrasting it with the intensity brought by other batting greats.
 
"Rohit, the connoisseur of elegance”

"Rohit Sharma plays cricket like he’s reclining in a leather lounge chair with a cup of coffee in his hands," Hayden quipped on Star Sports, capturing the effortless elegance that defines Sharma’s batting. "You’ve got to admire the different styles that grace Test cricket. Virat Kohli—hard at the ball, a busy player, always looking to impose himself. Rohit, on the other hand, is too easy. He’s in the category of players like Mark Waugh or Shubman Gill, those who make cricket look deceptively simple."
 
Hayden acknowledged that such a languid style often invites criticism when dismissals seem avoidable. "It’s very easy for us to call it a soft way to get out. But that ease is precisely what we admire most about someone like Rohit Sharma, who appears to have so much time to play," he said, defending the opener’s approach.
 
The pink ball’s unforgiving spell

Turning to Sharma’s dismissal, Hayden emphasised the brutal challenge posed by the pink ball in night conditions. "Folks, don’t be too disappointed. He got an absolute jaffer of a delivery," Hayden remarked, referring to the peach from Pat Cummins that uprooted Sharma’s stumps. "In fact, he faced a great sequence of deliveries in the short time he was out there under these lights."
 
Hayden drew on years of experience to underscore the pink ball’s treachery. "When it comes to the night game with the new pink ball, it is horrendous. Technically, it’s so difficult. It exposes everyone and anyone," he explained, lending context to Sharma’s struggles.
 
Early blow in a high-stakes battle

Rohit Sharma’s dismissal for just 6 runs in the second innings proved to be a significant setback for India. Facing relentless pressure from Australia’s pace attack, India found themselves on the back foot, grappling with the unforgiving conditions.  
 
As Hayden dissected the moment, he left viewers with an appreciation of Sharma’s artistry and a reminder of the merciless nature of pink ball cricket under the Adelaide lights. For Rohit, the dismissal may sting, but for the audience, his effortless style remains a testament to the beauty of Test cricket’s varied forms.

8:47 AM

Starc to Bumrah: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in India vs Australia Test series 2024-25

Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Jasprit Bumrah 2 53 318 12 11.08 133 1 1
2 Mitchell Starc 2 60.1 361 10 22.2 222 - 1
3 Mohammed Siraj 2 51.3 309 9 18.78 169 1 -
4 Pat Cummins 2 60.4 364 7 32.43 227 - -
5 Josh Hazlewood 1 34 204 5 11.4 57 1 -
6 Harshit Rana 2 45 270 4 50.75 203 - -
7 Scott Boland 1 20 120 4 23.25 93 - -
8 Mitchell Marsh 2 21 126 3 34.33 103 - -
9 Nathan Lyon 2 45 270 2 62.5 125 - -
10 Washington Sundar 1 17 102 2 24.5 49 - -

8:28 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 3 weather forecast of Adelaide

There is a bright sunshine in Adelaide at the moment. The strong wind, which was present yesterday, is not their today.

8:12 AM

Hayden uses Murphy Law to explain Aussies dominance in Pink Ball Test

Hayden unpacks the drama: How 'Murphy's Law' tilted the second Test Australia's way

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden delivered a riveting analysis of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, dissecting the sequence of events that shifted the game in Australia's favour. Hayden, known for his astute cricketing insights, described the chain reaction as a classic case of "Murphy's Law" – where anything that can go wrong, does.
 
Murphy's Law unfolds in Australia’s favour

Speaking to Star Sports, Hayden remarked on how a series of pivotal moments swung the game’s momentum. "It's Murphy's Law. It's a sequence of events that has unfortunately swung the momentum in favour of Australia," he explained, setting the tone for his deep dive into the unfolding drama.
 
India’s bold decision to bat first

Hayden stood firmly behind India’s choice to bat first, emphasising the strategic advantage such a decision typically offers in Test cricket. "It was a good decision to bat. It had to be there," he affirmed.
 
Drawing on statistical insights, Hayden elaborated, "Teams brave enough to bat first on slightly greenish conditions reap the benefits in the third innings, where batting becomes exponentially tougher. Diminishing returns with the bat make it imperative to bat first."
 
Parallel narratives: Perth and Adelaide

Hayden likened the dismissals of both teams to what transpired in Perth, a scenario that had allowed Australia to navigate the crucial final overs on the previous evening. "The way the game turned out yesterday, both sides being dismissed similarly to what was in Perth, meant that Australia was able to hang on for those final few overs last evening," he said, underscoring the symmetry of the contests.
 
Conditions: A dramatic shift in fortune

Hayden painted a vivid picture of how the conditions dramatically improved for batting the following day, giving Australia a vital edge. "They got this great day today. It was a totally different day – more wind, blue skies, and a better track," he noted, hinting at nature’s intervention in the game's narrative.
 
Australia's ruthless acceleration

The former opener praised Australia’s ability to adapt and seize the moment, accelerating their innings to pile pressure on India. "They actually went through the gears so quickly that they may as well have declared in many ways, because it meant India then were under pressure," he said, highlighting Australia's tactical brilliance.
 
A game of momentum and mastery

Hayden’s analysis spotlighted the ebb and flow of Test cricket, where momentum can shift with the slightest tweak in conditions or strategy. For Australia, the stars aligned, and for India, a series of unfortunate events ensured that the balance tipped firmly against them, leaving fans to wonder how the drama of the series will unfold next.

7:55 AM

Head to Pant: Who is highest run-getter in India vs Australia Test series?

Top 10 highest run-getters in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Travis Head 2 3 240 80 94.12 10 -
2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 4 185 46.25 54.9 19 3
3 KL Rahul 2 4 147 36.75 45.37 9 -
4 Nitish Kumar Reddy 2 4 136 68 88.31 12 3
5 Virat Kohli 2 4 123 41 66.85 9 2
6 Rishabh Pant 2 4 87 29 61.27 8 1
7 Alex Carey 2 3 72 24 59.5 5 -
8 Labuschagne 1 1 64 64 50.79 - -
9 Mitchell Marsh 2 3 62 20.67 55.36 4 2
10 Shubman Gill 1 2 59 29.5 72.84 3 -

7:36 AM

Bumrah's brief injury scare ignites tension, but he emerges unscathed

India held its breath on Saturday as pace maestro Jasprit Bumrah sent a ripple of concern through the camp, clutching his adductor muscle during a fiery spell against Australia. For a moment, the sight of India’s bowling spearhead in visible discomfort brought a hush over the Adelaide Oval. However, the tension proved short-lived, as bowling coach Morne Morkel swiftly dispelled fears, assuring fans that it was nothing more than a cramp.  
 
Drama unfolds in the 81st over
  
The incident occurred during the 81st over of Australia’s innings. Bumrah, who has been the cornerstone of India's bowling attack, paused mid-spell as physio Nitin Patel rushed onto the field. Spectators and teammates watched with bated breath as the pacer received treatment. But the resilience that defines Bumrah soon took centre stage. He completed his over and returned to bowl three more overs, displaying the determination and grit that make him a stalwart of Indian cricket.
 
Morkel provides reassurance

Post-match, Morne Morkel addressed the press, bringing much-needed clarity to the situation. "Firstly, with Bumrah, he's fine; it was just this cramp," Morkel stated, his words a balm for Indian fans. "Even after that, you know, he bowled and got wickets twice. There's nothing to worry about."  
 
A match-winning performance despite the scare

Bumrah’s brief scare did little to dim his brilliance on the field. The pacer returned figures of 4 for 61, further cementing his reputation as a match-winner. His victims included Australia’s opener Nathan McSweeney (39), the ever-dangerous Steve Smith (2), captain Pat Cummins (12), and Usman Khawaja (13), whom he had dismissed on Friday.
 
This performance followed Bumrah’s stellar eight-wicket haul in India’s emphatic 295-run victory in the series opener, underlining his pivotal role in the team's success.
 
A resilient leader in India's pace attack
 
Despite the momentary alarm, Bumrah’s ability to shrug off discomfort and deliver yet another impactful performance highlighted his unmatched determination. As India strives to maintain their dominance in the series, Bumrah remains the cornerstone of their attack, unyielding and ever-reliable in the face of challenges.

7:23 AM

WATCH IND vs AUS Highlights: Here's what has happened on Day 2

Head’s blazing hundred sets the tone

Under the glowing Adelaide lights, Travis Head scripted a spectacle, smashing an audacious 140 off just 141 balls. The Adelaide Oval roared as Head, wielding his bat like a sword, dismantled the Indian bowling attack to hand Australia a commanding first-innings lead of 157 runs. His innings, the fastest century in a pink ball Test, relegated Marnus Labuschagne’s patient 64 to a mere subplot.
 
Head’s innings was a masterclass of aggression, punctuated by 17 fours and four towering sixes. The Indian bowlers struggled to rein him in, with Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) fighting hard but ultimately overwhelmed. Even a reprieve on 76, when Siraj failed to latch onto a tough chance, couldn’t derail Head’s charge.
 
India's top order crumbles under relentless pace

Australia’s lethal pace trio of Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins turned the second innings into a nightmare for India. Chasing a daunting deficit, KL Rahul was the first to fall, edging a loose drive for a modest 7. Yashasvi Jaiswal showed glimpses of promise with 24 but succumbed to Boland’s precision, undone by a delivery that kissed the edge of perfection.
 
Virat Kohli’s struggle continued as Boland struck again, exploiting a familiar weakness to remove him for 11. The crowd of over 50,000 erupted when Starc delivered a searing in-swinger to uproot Shubman Gill’s middle stump for 28, leaving India tottering at 86 for four.
 
Pant's audacity shines amidst the ruins

Rishabh Pant, however, brought a glimmer of defiance to India’s innings. Unfazed by the carnage around him, Pant launched a counterattack, smashing an audacious 28 off 25 balls. From the very first ball, when he danced down the pitch to loft Boland over mid-off, Pant exuded a daring brilliance that stunned even the seasoned Australian attack.
 
At stumps, India stood precariously at 128 for five, still trailing by 29 runs. Pant remained unbeaten, living dangerously yet determined, alongside Nitish Reddy, who contributed a steady 15 off 14 balls.
 
Bumrah and Siraj fight, but Head dominates

Earlier in the day, India’s hopes of keeping Australia’s lead in check hinged on their bowlers, but Head had other plans. His breathtaking knock was a thorn in India’s side, with every boundary further denting their resolve. Bumrah and Siraj fought valiantly, claiming four wickets each, but Head’s dominance overshadowed their efforts.
 
A moment of concern arose when Bumrah pulled his adductor muscle during a fiery spell with the second new ball. Though he returned to bowl, Head exploited the brief disruption, flicking him for boundaries before Siraj ended the carnage with a perfect yorker.
 
Australia eyes parity in the series

With a commanding position at the end of Day 2, Australia looks set to level the five-match series after their heavy defeat in Perth. The pink ball, the roaring Adelaide crowd, and the indomitable spirit of their players have created a gripping narrative that now leaves India with a monumental challenge ahead.

 

7:13 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 3 action begins at 9:30 AM IST

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 proceedings. India are still trailing by 29 runs with just 5 wickets in hand. All the premier batters were back to the hut and all eyes will be on Pant and Reddy's magic. 

If the duo spark some life into the Indian innings, fans can hope for a game out of the Pink Ball Test. But the way Australia used the Pink Ball in their favour, it seemed the match might end today itself.

Fingers crossed!!


Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

