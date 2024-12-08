India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: Fans await Pant-Reddy magic today

7:23 AM
WATCH IND vs AUS Highlights: Here's what has happened on Day 2
Head’s blazing hundred sets the tone
Under the glowing Adelaide lights, Travis Head scripted a spectacle, smashing an audacious 140 off just 141 balls. The Adelaide Oval roared as Head, wielding his bat like a sword, dismantled the Indian bowling attack to hand Australia a commanding first-innings lead of 157 runs. His innings, the fastest century in a pink ball Test, relegated Marnus Labuschagne’s patient 64 to a mere subplot.
Head’s innings was a masterclass of aggression, punctuated by 17 fours and four towering sixes. The Indian bowlers struggled to rein him in, with Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) fighting hard but ultimately overwhelmed. Even a reprieve on 76, when Siraj failed to latch onto a tough chance, couldn’t derail Head’s charge.
India's top order crumbles under relentless pace
Australia’s lethal pace trio of Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and Pat Cummins turned the second innings into a nightmare for India. Chasing a daunting deficit, KL Rahul was the first to fall, edging a loose drive for a modest 7. Yashasvi Jaiswal showed glimpses of promise with 24 but succumbed to Boland’s precision, undone by a delivery that kissed the edge of perfection.
Virat Kohli’s struggle continued as Boland struck again, exploiting a familiar weakness to remove him for 11. The crowd of over 50,000 erupted when Starc delivered a searing in-swinger to uproot Shubman Gill’s middle stump for 28, leaving India tottering at 86 for four.
Pant's audacity shines amidst the ruins
Rishabh Pant, however, brought a glimmer of defiance to India’s innings. Unfazed by the carnage around him, Pant launched a counterattack, smashing an audacious 28 off 25 balls. From the very first ball, when he danced down the pitch to loft Boland over mid-off, Pant exuded a daring brilliance that stunned even the seasoned Australian attack.
At stumps, India stood precariously at 128 for five, still trailing by 29 runs. Pant remained unbeaten, living dangerously yet determined, alongside Nitish Reddy, who contributed a steady 15 off 14 balls.
Bumrah and Siraj fight, but Head dominates
Earlier in the day, India’s hopes of keeping Australia’s lead in check hinged on their bowlers, but Head had other plans. His breathtaking knock was a thorn in India’s side, with every boundary further denting their resolve. Bumrah and Siraj fought valiantly, claiming four wickets each, but Head’s dominance overshadowed their efforts.
A moment of concern arose when Bumrah pulled his adductor muscle during a fiery spell with the second new ball. Though he returned to bowl, Head exploited the brief disruption, flicking him for boundaries before Siraj ended the carnage with a perfect yorker.
Australia eyes parity in the series
With a commanding position at the end of Day 2, Australia looks set to level the five-match series after their heavy defeat in Perth. The pink ball, the roaring Adelaide crowd, and the indomitable spirit of their players have created a gripping narrative that now leaves India with a monumental challenge ahead.