WTC 2024 points table: IND, NZ, AUS, SA rankings, scenarios for WTC final

A week later after a tectonic shift in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2024-25 points table, New Zealand slide continues after the Kiwis the second Test against England and their neighbours Australia dethroned India to attain the top spot on WTC leaderboard. Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the Pink Ball Test and levelled the the five-match Test Series 1-1, boosting their chances for WTC final in London.

New Zealand, which made a strong case for the WTC final 2025, slipped to sixth position after suffering a 323-run drubbing from the Three Lions on Sunday.

Moreover, South Africa are leading by 221 runs against Sri Lanka and could dethrone India from the top if they win SA vs SL 2nd Test.

ICC World Test Championship points table 2023-25

ICC WTC team rankings Teams Matches Win Lost Tied Drawn N/R PT Percentage of points Australia 14 9 4 0 1 0 102 60.71 South Africa 9 5 3 0 1 0 64 59.26 India 16 9 6 0 1 0 110 57.29 Sri Lanka 10 5 5 0 0 0 60 50 England 21 11 9 0 1 0 114 45.24 New Zealand 13 6 7 0 0 0 69 44.23 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 0 0 40 33.33 Bangladesh 12 4 8 0 0 0 45 31.25 West Indies 11 2 7 0 2 0 32 24.24

WTC 2025 final qualification scenarios

India (59.29 percentage points)

Matches left: 3 Tests vs Australia (Away).

India scenario for WTC final qualification

Winning BGT 3-1: Staying Secure in the Top Two If Rohit Sharma & Co win the BGT by a 3-1 margin, India will remain in the top two of the standings. However, this depends on South Africa’s performance. Should the Proteas win their second Test against Sri Lanka (having already won the first Test by 233 runs), they could displace India from their stronghold. Winning BGT 3-2: Reliance on Sri Lanka to Draw

A 3-2 series win for India over Australia adds a layer of uncertainty. To maintain their position, India would need Sri Lanka to secure at least a draw in one of their two upcoming Tests against Australia, scheduled for January-February next year.

Drawing BGT 2-2: A Tricky Road Ahead

If India and Australia draw the series 2-2, the equation becomes more intricate. India would then need:

- South Africa to win their series against Sri Lanka 2-0.

- Sri Lanka to defeat Australia by a minimum margin of 1-0 in their two-Test series.

This scenario underscores the fine margins at play.

Losing BGT 2-3: A Web of Dependence on Other Results

A 2-3 loss to Australia would place India in a precarious position, leaving their fate dependent on multiple outcomes:

1. New Zealand must draw 1-1 with England.

2. South Africa must draw their series 1-1 with both Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

3. The Sri Lanka vs Australia series must conclude as a 0-0 draw.

In this case, India would anxiously await results from multiple series to salvage their position.

India upcoming Test schedule - Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Date and Day Against and match Venue Time Dec 06, Fri - Dec 10, Tue Australia vs India, 2nd Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide India lost by 10 wickets Dec 14, Sat - Dec 18, Wed Australia vs India, 3rd Test The Gabba, Brisbane Match starts at Dec 14, 5:50 AM IST/10:20 AM LOCAL Dec 26, Thu - Dec 30, Mon Australia vs India, 4th Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Match starts at Dec 26, 5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM LOCAL Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue Australia vs India, 5th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Match starts at Jan 03, The second Test of the India vs Australia series will be played in Adelaide from December 6.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS - Shami set for dramatic return to Australia's battleground South Africa (59.26 percentage points) Series left: 1 Test vs Sri Lanka (Home); 2 Tests vs Pakistan (Home) Maximum attainable percenatge point for South Africa: 69.44 per cent South Africa's qualification scenarios for WTC final 2025 With four consecutive victories in WTC 2023-25 cycle, the Proteas have emerged as frontrunners for securing a spot in the final. Their remaining three home games further bolster their chances. Here is how their journey could unfold based on different scenarios: Two wins and a draw: A firm grip on qualification 1 Test vs Sri Lanka (Home); 2 Tests vs Pakistan (Home)Maximum attainable percenatge point for South Africa: 69.44 per cent

If South Africa secure two wins and one draw in their remaining games, they will climb to a formidable 63.89 percentage points. This position would only be challenged by either India or Australia, depending on their future results.

Two Wins and a Loss: Dependence on Sri Lanka, India, and Australia

A slightly less dominant run, with two wins and one defeat, would see South Africa finish at 61.11 percentage points. In this case, they would need:

- Sri Lanka to drop points, either through a loss or a draw.

- India to win no more than three of their remaining four matches.

- Australia to secure no more than four victories in their upcoming fixtures.

One Win and Two Draws: A Risky Proposition

Securing just one win and two draws would take South Africa to 58.88 percentage points. For this scenario to work in their favour, they would heavily rely on other results aligning perfectly.

However, this scenario is less likely given the rarity of draws in recent WTC matches. Of the 52 Tests played so far in this cycle, only three have ended in draws, all of which were influenced by rain interruptions.

Series left: 3 Tests vs India (Home); 2 Tests vs Sri Lanka (Away)

Maximum attainable percentage point for the Aussies: 71.05 per cent Australia’s Path to WTC 2023-2025 Final qualification Despite a setback in Perth, Australia remain in command of their journey to WTC2023-2025 final. Here’s how they can secure a top-two finish and keep their title hopes alive: Five Wins: Securing a Guaranteed Spot If Australia win five of their remaining six matches, they will achieve a Points Percentage (PCT) of 65.79, ensuring a top-two finish. In this scenario, only South Africa would have a chance to surpass their standing. Four Wins and a Draw: The Safe Route 71.05 per cent

Australia can also confirm their place in the final with four wins and one draw, which would take their PCT to 62.28. Again, this would leave only South Africa capable of overtaking them in the standings.

Scenario of a Border-Gavaskar Trophy Defeat: Still in the Race

If India win the BGT 3-2, Australia’s pathway remains intact. A 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka in their upcoming matches would elevate their PCT to 60.53, surpassing India’s maximum possible PCT of 58.77. Even in this case, only South Africa would be able to finish ahead of them.

Series left: 1 Test vs South Africa (Away); 2 Tests vs Australia (Home)

Sri Lanka’s Path: Perfection Required for Automatic Qualification Following a defeat in Durban, Sri Lanka's chances hinge on a flawless performance in their remaining matches: Winning All Three Tests: A clean sweep would take their Points Percentage (PCT) to 61.53, guaranteeing automatic qualification for the final. Two Wins and a Draw This scenario would leave Sri Lanka at 56.41 PCT, a precarious position where they would rely heavily on other teams faltering. A mix of favourable results from South Africa, India, and Australia would then be necessary.

New Zealand (50 percentage points)

Series left: 2 Tests vs England (Home)

New Zealand's scenarios for WTC final 2025

New Zealand’s eight-wicket and 323-run losses to England has put them all but out of WTC 2025 final. Even winning their next Test would not help them if any two of South Africa, India and Australia get the desired number of wins.

However, the Kiwis are not mathematically out of the WTC final race

South Africa’s Stumbles:

South Africa must lose at least two of their remaining three Tests. Even one win, one loss, one draw would suffice to keep South Africa below New Zealand in the standings.

India and Australia Sharing Top Spots:

Scenario 1: Australia win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-2, limiting India to a PCT of 53.50.

Scenario 2: India win the series 3-2 and Australia draw their series against Sri Lanka 1-1. In this case:

India would finish with a PCT of 64.03.

Australia would settle at 55.26.

This outcome could set the stage for a rematch of the inaugural WTC final between India and New Zealand.