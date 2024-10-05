IND vs BAN: Shivam Dube ruled out of T20 series due to back injury

The Indian cricket team suffered a huge blow on Saturday, as the all-rounder Shivam Dube has been ruled out of the T20 International series against Bangladesh a day before the first T20 International in Gwalior. Dube reportedly suffered a back injury. The selection committee named left-hander Tilak Varma as his replacement.

Dube, who has been a key player in India’s white-ball squad in recent months, picked up the injury during a practice session. His absence will likely impact India’s middle order and bowling options, considering his capability to contribute in both areas of the game. Although the severity of Dube’s injury has not been revealed, the team management opted for a cautious approach to prevent further complications.

