IND vs NZ: Ravindra Jadeja helps India with 14th Test fifer in Mumbai

Ravindra Jadeja needed to dismiss Will Young, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, and Matt Henry to achieve his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests on the first day of the third match in Mumbai. Showing why he's still one of the best in the game, Jadeja was retained by CSK for 18 crores in the IPL put the previously confident batting lineup, which had come off two consecutive wins, under intense pressure.

Most Test wickets for India Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 A Kumble 1990-2008 132 236 40850 6808.2 1576 18355 619 10/74 29.65 2.69 65.99 31 35 R Ashwin 2011-2024 105* 198 27036 4506 902 12775 533 7/59 23.96 2.83 50.72 25 37 N Kapil Dev 1978-1994 131 227 27740 4623.2 1060 12867 434 9/83 29.64 2.78 63.91 17 23 Harbhajan Singh 1998-2015 103 190 28580 4763.2 871 13537 417 8/84 32.46 2.84 68.53 16 25 RA Jadeja 2012-2024 77* 145 18012 3002 718 7525 314 7/42 23.96 2.5 57.36 13 14 I Sharma 2007-2021 105 188 19160 3193.2 640 10078 311 7/74 32.4 3.15 61.6 10 11 Z Khan 2000-2014 92 165 18785 3130.5 624 10247 311 7/87 32.94 3.27 60.4 15 11 BS Bedi 1966-1979 67 118 21364 - 1096 7637 266 7/98 28.71 2.14 80.31 13 14 This five-wicket haul also propelled Jadeja past Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan on the list of India's highest Test wicket-takers. He now sits fifth, just behind Harbhajan Singh (417), Kapil Dev (434), R Ashwin (533), and Anil Kumble (619).

Though India's performance in the IND vs NZ series has been underwhelming, Jadeja has delivered consistently with both bat and ball. In the first match, he took three wickets, followed by another three wickets in the second match, where he also contributed 80 runs. Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the main players for Team India and was deservingly one of the retentions of 5-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. The spinner will be wearing the famous yellow jersey yet again in IPL 2025.