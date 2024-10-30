WPL: England's Danielle Wyatt-Hodge joins Royal Challengers Bengaluru

WPL side Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced a key addition to their squad with the acquisition of celebrated English cricketer Danielle Wyatt-Hodge in a cash trade. This strategic move marks an essential step in RCB’s journey towards excellence in the Women’s Premier League.

Known for her powerful batting and agility in the field, Danielle Wyatt brings extensive experience and skill to the RCB lineup. “With her impressive record in international cricket, she’s set to make a strong impact on our team as we aim for another successful season,” said Luke Williams, Head Coach of RCB's Women’s Team.

Wyatt has been in outstanding form recently, consistently contributing to her team’s success. In limited-overs cricket, she has amassed a substantial run tally, often averaging between 30 and 40, with top scores between 50 and 80. Her aggressive batting style is evident in her strike rates, which typically exceed 100 in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 130 in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

“Danielle is a game-changer and a fantastic athlete,” said RCB captain Smriti Mandhana. “Her skills and competitive mindset are a perfect fit for our team’s vision. We’re thrilled to welcome her to RCB and look forward to the energy she’ll bring,” she added.

RCB’s management is fully committed to assembling a strong and competitive team that reflects the passion of their fans and the essence of cricket. Wyatt’s inclusion underscores RCB’s dedication to strengthening their performance on the field.