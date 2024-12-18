India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 5: IND bundled out for 260; AUS lead by 185 runs

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 LIVE CRICKET SCORE: India bundled out for 260 runs, conceding 185-run lead to the Aussies. Start of Australia's 2nd innings delayed due to lightning and drizzle
|India 1st Inning
|260-10 (78.5 ov) CRR:3.30
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c M Marsh b M Starc
|4
|2
|1
|0
|200
|KL Rahul
|c S Smith b NM Lyon
|84
|139
|8
|0
|60.43
|Shubman Gill
|c M Marsh b M Starc
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Virat Kohli
|c A Carey b J Hazlewood
|3
|16
|0
|0
|18.75
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|9
|12
|0
|0
|75
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|10
|27
|2
|0
|37.04
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c M Marsh b P Cummins
|77
|123
|7
|1
|62.6
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|b P Cummins
|16
|61
|1
|0
|26.23
|Mohammed Siraj
|c A Carey b M Starc
|1
|11
|0
|0
|9.09
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Not out
|10
|38
|0
|1
|26.32
|Akash Deep
|st A Carey b T Head
|31
|44
|2
|1
|70.45
|Extras
|14 (b 8, Ib 2, w 1, nb 3, p 0)
|Total
|260 (10 wkts, 78.5 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|24
|3
|83
|3
|1
|3.46
|Josh Hazlewood
|6
|2
|22
|1
|1
|3.67
|Pat Cummins
|22
|2
|81
|4
|0
|3.68
|Nathan Lyon
|23
|1
|55
|1
|0
|2.39
|Travis Head
|1.5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1.64
|Mitchell Marsh
|2
|0
|6
|0
|1
|3
|Australia 1st Inning
|445-10 (117.1 ov) CRR:3.80
|Batter
|Dismissals
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Usman Khawaja
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|21
|54
|3
|0
|38.89
|Nathan McSweeney
|c V Kohli b J Bumrah
|9
|49
|1
|0
|18.37
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c V Kohli b N K Reddy
|12
|55
|0
|0
|21.82
|Steven Smith
|c R Sharma b J Bumrah
|101
|190
|12
|0
|53.16
|Travis Head
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|152
|160
|18
|0
|95
|Mitchell Marsh
|c V Kohli b J Bumrah
|5
|16
|0
|0
|31.25
|Alex Carey (WK)
|c S Gill b A Deep
|70
|88
|7
|2
|79.55
|Pat Cummins (C)
|c R Pant b M Siraj
|20
|33
|1
|0
|60.61
|Mitchell Starc
|c R Pant b J Bumrah
|18
|30
|1
|1
|60
|Nathan Lyon
|b M Siraj
|2
|30
|0
|0
|6.67
|Josh Hazlewood
|Not out
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|35 (b 0, Ib 17, w 13, nb 5, p 0)
|Total
|445 (10 wkts, 117.1 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|28
|9
|76
|6
|2
|2.71
|Mohammed Siraj
|23.2
|5
|97
|2
|0
|4.16
|Akash Deep
|29.5
|5
|95
|1
|2
|3.18
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|13
|1
|65
|1
|0
|5
|Ravindra Jadeja
|23
|2
|95
|0
|1
|4.13
First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 4:50 AM IST