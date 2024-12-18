India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 5: IND bundled out for 260; AUS lead by 185 runs

On Day fifth and final day of India vs Australia 3rd Test, a great contest between bat on ball take place with the hosts still have a chance to churn out a result from a Test match which has been largely marred by the inclement weather conditions at The Gabba in Brisbane. Akash Deep was stumped in the fourth over on Day 5 and India managed 260 runs in first innings, conceding 185-run lead to Australia. Akash along with Jasprit Bumrah stitched a 47-run stand for the final wicket and allowed India to avoid the follow on. Australia would have wanted to bat aggressively and set a target of around 290-300 for India. However, lightning and rain looming in horizon, Aussies' second innings has been delayed.

While a draw is the most likely outcome in Brisbane, given the weather conditions and the amount of cricket yet to come, both teams will not shy away from fancying their chances of a win on Wednesday.

India 1st Inning 260-10 (78.5 ov) CRR:3.30 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c M Marsh b M Starc 4 2 1 0 200 KL Rahul c S Smith b NM Lyon 84 139 8 0 60.43 Shubman Gill c M Marsh b M Starc 1 3 0 0 33.33 Virat Kohli c A Carey b J Hazlewood 3 16 0 0 18.75 Rishabh Pant (WK) c A Carey b P Cummins 9 12 0 0 75 Rohit Sharma (C) c A Carey b P Cummins 10 27 2 0 37.04 Ravindra Jadeja c M Marsh b P Cummins 77 123 7 1 62.6 Nitish Kumar Reddy b P Cummins 16 61 1 0 26.23 Mohammed Siraj c A Carey b M Starc 1 11 0 0 9.09 Jasprit Bumrah Not out 10 38 0 1 26.32 Akash Deep st A Carey b T Head 31 44 2 1 70.45 Extras 14 (b 8, Ib 2, w 1, nb 3, p 0) Total 260 (10 wkts, 78.5 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Mitchell Starc 24 3 83 3 1 3.46 Josh Hazlewood 6 2 22 1 1 3.67 Pat Cummins 22 2 81 4 0 3.68 Nathan Lyon 23 1 55 1 0 2.39 Travis Head 1.5 0 3 1 0 1.64 Mitchell Marsh 2 0 6 0 1 3 Australia 1st Inning 445-10 (117.1 ov) CRR:3.80 Batter Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Usman Khawaja c R Pant b J Bumrah 21 54 3 0 38.89 Nathan McSweeney c V Kohli b J Bumrah 9 49 1 0 18.37 Marnus Labuschagne c V Kohli b N K Reddy 12 55 0 0 21.82 Steven Smith c R Sharma b J Bumrah 101 190 12 0 53.16 Travis Head c R Pant b J Bumrah 152 160 18 0 95 Mitchell Marsh c V Kohli b J Bumrah 5 16 0 0 31.25 Alex Carey (WK) c S Gill b A Deep 70 88 7 2 79.55 Pat Cummins (C) c R Pant b M Siraj 20 33 1 0 60.61 Mitchell Starc c R Pant b J Bumrah 18 30 1 1 60 Nathan Lyon b M Siraj 2 30 0 0 6.67 Josh Hazlewood Not out 0 3 0 0 0 Extras 35 (b 0, Ib 17, w 13, nb 5, p 0) Total 445 (10 wkts, 117.1 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 28 9 76 6 2 2.71 Mohammed Siraj 23.2 5 97 2 0 4.16 Akash Deep 29.5 5 95 1 2 3.18 Nitish Kumar Reddy 13 1 65 1 0 5 Ravindra Jadeja 23 2 95 0 1 4.13

Earlier, on day 4, India, with the help of half-centuries from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, took themselves close to the 246-run mark to avoid the follow-on, before Akash Deep (27 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (10 not out) added an unbeaten 39 runs for the final wicket to avoid the follow-on and end the day for India at 252 for 9.

Australia vs India 3rd Test day 5 live telecast details:

Day 5 of the third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Australia vs India 3rd Test day 5 live streaming details:

Day 5 of the third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

