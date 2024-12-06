Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit opts to bat under overcast skies
LiveNew Update

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit opts to bat under overcast skies

IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: India set to make two changes in their Playing 11. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill returns to the XI. Boland replaces Hazlewood in Australia Playing 11

Aditya Kaushik Anish Kumar
IND vs AUS 2nd Test live updates
IND vs AUS 2nd Test live updates

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
9:32 AM

IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Match underway

The second Test match between India and Australia at Adelaide Oval is now underway.

9:27 AM

IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Australia donning black armband

The Australian cricketers made their way to the field on Friday with back armbands to remmember the tragic passing of former Aussie cricketer Phil Hughes, who dies after suffring a blow to the back of his head during a domestic game in Australia.

9:13 AM

IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: How's the Adelaide Pitch looks like?

Here's what Mathew Hayden and Sunil Gavaskar said during the IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1 Pitch inspection:

"In the past few days, much of the grass has been shaved off, but there's still a decent layer remaining—around 6mm—that promises to offer plenty of assistance to the new ball bowlers. With the ball hard and fresh, expect it to seam around significantly in the early stages. Day one and two should present prime conditions for bowlers, with the pitch offering plenty of bite. As the match progresses, however, the surface will likely start to wear, and the conditions will shift, causing averages to dip. The early battle will be crucial—whoever masters the seam movement could hold the key to dominating the opening stages."

Adelaide Pitch Day 1 IND vs AUS 2nd Test

9:07 AM

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Australia's XI

Australia playing 11 for Pink Ball match: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

9:07 AM

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: India's XI

India Playing 11 for Pink-Ball Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

9:03 AM

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES: Three changes in India's XI

Rohit Sharma informs at the toss that there are three changes in India's Playing 11. 

Jurel, Padikkal and Sundar make way for Rohit, Gill and Ashwin.

9:01 AM

IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE TOSS UPDATES

India captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bat first.

8:58 AM

IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test LIVE UPDATES: Rain threat looms on Day 1

A band of showers is gathering to the northwest, threatening to skim past the ground. We'll need a bit of luck to dodge the interruptions and get through unscathed. Fingers crossed!

8:56 AM

IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test LIVE UPDATES: Playing 11 prediction

Australia vs India 2nd Test playing 11:
 
India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Md Siraj.
 
Australia playing 11: Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

8:54 AM

IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The live toss between Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma is just moments away.

Stay tuned...

8:52 AM

IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test LIVE UPDATES: All eyes in Kohli's batting in Adelaide

Virat Kohli has score over 900 hundreds at the Adelaide and hit 5 centuries at the venue. 

8:50 AM

IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test LIVE UPDATES: India Playing 11 news

Will India persist with Washington Sundar? Or the management will give chance to experienced R Ashwin.

We are just 10 mins away from the toss. There is overcast condition in Adelaide at the moment. Will the present weather conditions affect the decision at the toss?

All the questions will be answered at 9 AM IST.

8:40 AM

IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test LIVE UPDATES: Australia record in Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval

Australia played 7 Test matches and won all the seven Pink Ball Test matches in Adelaide. 

They lost only D/N Test at home in Brisbane when Shamar Joseph wrecked havoc and eked out a win for the Werst Indies

8:35 AM

IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Adelaide weather updates

As per the live visuals from the Adelaide Oval, there is overcast conditions. However, the good news for fans that the square is not covered.

8:33 AM

IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: Adelaide Pitch report

Damien Hough, the Adelaide Oval groundsman, has become a maestro at crafting pitches for day-night Test cricket. With years of experience under his belt, he knows how to strike the perfect balance, ensuring both batters and bowlers are tested under the unforgiving pink ball. For this Test, he has left 6mm of grass on the surface, identical to the preparation used for the pink-ball Sheffield Shield game earlier this season.
 
"Whether it's a red ball or a pink one, we're trying to replicate the Shield and the Test preparation... very similar preparations," Hough explained, underscoring the meticulous planning behind every detail. His words hint at the challenge awaiting the players: the surface is set to offer pace and carry, while also ensuring a fair battle between bat and ball.
 
The Thunderclouds Loom: Weather Threatens the Opening Day
 
However, as much as the pitch promises, the weather has other plans. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to disrupt play on the opening day, with the threat of rain lingering into the second. The prospect of interruptions looms large, casting a shadow over what should be a thrilling contest. But as the storm clouds clear, the weather is expected to settle, offering a window for the action to unfold. With the rain expected to pass, there should be ample time for the game to progress and a result to emerge.
 
Lyon’s Expectation: A Surface That Will Turn
 
Amidst the uncertainty of the weather, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon has already cast his prediction. "I expect the surface to take turn," he said, providing a glimpse of what may lie ahead. If Lyon’s words ring true, this Test could see both bat and ball playing crucial roles, as Australia and India lock horns under the lights of Adelaide Oval.
After a historic win in the first Test of the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, which saw India ending Australia’s undefeated run at Optus Stadium, the visitors will now head to Adelaide Oval for the second Test of the series starting today, in hopes of handing Australia their first loss in a day-night Test in Adelaide and taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
 
Rohit Sharma-led men will also try to avenge their 36 all-out humiliation against the Aussies, which came at the same venue in 2020. Their performance in Australia has been sublime as they have won three matches and drawn one of their last four Tests played here. They will aim to continue this form in the second Test of the ongoing series. 
 
Skipper Rohit Sharma ended the debate on who will open the innings for India during the pre-match press conference by confirming that he will bat in the middle order, allowing Rahul to take the crease with Yashasvi Jaiswal. His move to the middle order also means the returning Shubman Gill will bat at his usual number three spot in Adelaide.
 
The skipper of the host team, Pat Cummins, also confirmed that Scott Boland will replace the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second Test. He did not give any hint of dropping out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith for the game in Adelaide.
 
Australia vs India 2nd Test playing 11:
 
India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Md Siraj.
 
Australia playing 11: Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.
 

Australia vs India 2nd Test day 1 live telecast details:

 
Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
 

Australia vs India 2nd Test day 1 live streaming details:

 
Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 2nd Test day 1 here.
 

India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 6:02 AM IST

