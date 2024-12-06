India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Rohit opts to bat under overcast skies

After a historic win in the first Test of the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, which saw India ending Australia’s undefeated run at Optus Stadium, the visitors will now head to Adelaide Oval for the second Test of the series starting today, in hopes of handing Australia their first loss in a day-night Test in Adelaide and taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Adelaide weather forecast, Pink Ball test pitch report Rohit Sharma-led men will also try to avenge their 36 all-out humiliation against the Aussies, which came at the same venue in 2020. Their performance in Australia has been sublime as they have won three matches and drawn one of their last four Tests played here. They will aim to continue this form in the second Test of the ongoing series.

Skipper Rohit Sharma ended the debate on who will open the innings for India during the pre-match press conference by confirming that he will bat in the middle order, allowing Rahul to take the crease with Yashasvi Jaiswal. His move to the middle order also means the returning Shubman Gill will bat at his usual number three spot in Adelaide.

The skipper of the host team, Pat Cummins, also confirmed that Scott Boland will replace the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second Test. He did not give any hint of dropping out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith for the game in Adelaide.

Australia vs India 2nd Test playing 11:

India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Md Siraj.

Australia playing 11: Pat Cummins (C), Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.

Australia vs India 2nd Test day 1 live telecast details:

Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Australia vs India 2nd Test day 1 live streaming details:

Day 1 of the second Test between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval will be live-streamed on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

