India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: Bumrah strikes twice on sunny Sunday morning

Contrary to weather forecast by various agencies, there is no sign of rain clouds on on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test, which is being played at The Gabba in Brisbane. Australia start from 28-0, with Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney at the crease. But Jasprit Bumrah provided India the much-needed breakthrough as Khawaja (21 off 54 balls) knicked one to keeper in the 17th over of the match. The much-anticipated third Test of the India vs Australia Test series kicked off on Saturday. However, as fortune would have it, only 13.2 overs of gameplay were completed before rain stole the spotlight and washed out the rest of the day. Revised playing conditions for IND vs AUS 3rd Test

For the rest of the match, 98 overs are scheduled for each day, and the game started at 5:20 AM IST instead of the earlier scheduled time of 5:50 AM IST. Here's what has happened in 80 balls bowled on Day 1

The day started with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma winning the toss and opting to bowl first. The game started on time but was brought to a halt after just 5.3 overs of play. The match restarted after 30 minutes but was once again interrupted by rain at the 13.2 overs mark. After a long wait, the day was finally called off with rescheduled conditions for the remaining four days of the match.

Australia scorecard after day one:

Australia 1st Inning 28-0 (13.2 ov) CRR:2.10 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Usman Khawaja Not out 19 47 3 0 40.43 Nathan McSweeney Not out 4 33 0 0 12.12 Extras 5 (b 0, Ib 5, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 28 (0 wkts, 13.2 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 6 3 8 0 0 1.33 Mohammed Siraj 4 2 13 0 0 3.25 Akash Deep 3.2 2 2 0 0 0.6

Australia vs India 3rd Test day 2 live telecast details:

Day two of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Australia vs India 3rd Test day 2 live streaming details:

Day two of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

