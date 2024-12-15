Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: Bumrah strikes twice on sunny Sunday morning
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: Bumrah strikes twice on sunny Sunday morning

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jasprit Bumrah provides India the breakthrough as Khawaja knicks one to keeper, while McSweeney edged one to Kohli in slips.

Anish KumarShashwat Nishant New Delhi
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Updates
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 3rd Test day two here.

Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 5:55 AM IST
Contrary to weather forecast by various agencies, there is no sign of rain clouds on on Day 2 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test, which is being played at The Gabba in Brisbane. Australia start from 28-0, with Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney at the crease. But Jasprit Bumrah provided India the much-needed breakthrough as Khawaja (21 off 54 balls) knicked one to keeper in the 17th over of the match.  The much-anticipated third Test of the India vs Australia Test series kicked off on Saturday. However, as fortune would have it, only 13.2 overs of gameplay were completed before rain stole the spotlight and washed out the rest of the day.   Revised playing conditions for IND vs AUS 3rd Test
 
For the rest of the match, 98 overs are scheduled for each day, and the game started at 5:20 AM IST instead of the earlier scheduled time of 5:50 AM IST.  Here's what has happened in 80 balls bowled on Day 1
 
The day started with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma winning the toss and opting to bowl first. The game started on time but was brought to a halt after just 5.3 overs of play. The match restarted after 30 minutes but was once again interrupted by rain at the 13.2 overs mark. After a long wait, the day was finally called off with rescheduled conditions for the remaining four days of the match.
   
Australia scorecard after day one: 
Australia 1st Inning
28-0 (13.2 ov) CRR:2.10
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Usman Khawaja Not out 19 47 3 0 40.43
Nathan McSweeney Not out 4 33 0 0 12.12
Extras
5 (b 0, Ib 5, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
Total
28 (0 wkts, 13.2 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 6 3 8 0 0 1.33
Mohammed Siraj 4 2 13 0 0 3.25
Akash Deep 3.2 2 2 0 0 0.6
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test day 2 live telecast details:

 
Day two of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 

Australia vs India 3rd Test day 2 live streaming details:

 
Day two of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 
Key Events

5:55 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Akash concedes three runs

5:53 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah wreaks havoc

5:44 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Akash leaks seven runs

5:39 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah provides India breakthrough

5:32 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Akash bowls first maiden over of the day

5:30 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia 31-0 after 15 Overs

5:27 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 action starts under bright sunshine

5:16 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on India's pace lynchpin - Bumrah

5:07 AM

Head to Pant: Top 10 highest run-getter in India vs Australia 2024-25

4:55 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: What is happening at The Gabba?

4:41 AM

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights

4:37 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Brisbane weather forecast today

4:20 AM

IND vs AUS Brisbane weather live updates on Day 2

4:15 AM

Over Summary: 0 0 1 1 1 0 ; Australia 42-2 after 20 Overs; Marnus Labuschagne3(13); Steven Smith2(5)
 
Akash Deep continues and concedes three runs in the over.

5:53 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah wreaks havoc

Over Summary: 0 0 W L1 0 0 ; Australia 39-2 after 19 Overs; Marnus Labuschagne2(11); Steven Smith0(1)
 
Bumrah continues and gets the wicket of McSweeney off the third delivery. Smith, who moves a lot cross the stumps, gets off the strike thanks to a leg bye.
 
Wicket maiden from Bumrah.

Here's how Bumrah gets the wicket of McSweeney

India pace lynchpin Bumrah wreaks havoc on Day 2 of Brisbane Test as he gets rid of both Aussies opener in his consecutive overs. 


Bumrah strikes again! The destroyer of openers has claimed another victim with a delivery of sheer brilliance. Short of a good length, angling back wickedly into the right-hander, McSweeney is caught in two minds—half-forward, half-back in a tentative defence. But he falters, failing to cover the line, and the edge is inevitable.
 
The ball flies off the bat, streaking through the air, only to find Kohli’s safe hands at second slip. The trap was set, and McSweeney walked right into it. India’s discipline with line and length has been relentless today, and their rewards are mounting—two early wickets and the momentum firmly in their grasp!

McSweeney c Kohli b Bumrah 9(49) [4s-1]

5:44 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Akash leaks seven runs

Over Summary: 4 1 2 0 0 0 ; Australia 38-1 after 18 Overs; Marnus Labuschagne2(9); Nathan McSweeney9(46)
 
Akash Deep continues...
 
McSweeney after leaving many balls outside off, finally plays a drive but gets a thick outside edge through gully region for FOUR. The youngster drops and runs a single off the next delivery.
 
Akash bowls straight onto stumps, Labuschagne gets an inside edge towards deep fine leg for a couple of runs.
 
Akash concedes seven runs.

5:39 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah provides India breakthrough

Over Summary: W 0 0 0 0 0 ; Australia 31-1 after 17 Overs; Marnus Labuschagne0(5); Nathan McSweeney4(44)
 
Bumrah continues...
 
Labuschagne comes at the crease after the dismissal of Khawaja. He makes a very tight leave off the second ball he faced. No runs scored in the over as Bumrah shows high-class bowling.

Here's how Bumrah gets the wicket of Usman Khawaja


Bumrah steams in again—and delivers an absolute gem! Pitched up perfectly in the corridor of uncertainty, the ball teases Khawaja forward into a defensive push. He plays for the natural angle, but the red cherry has other plans—it straightens wickedly, slicing through his defence like a dagger.
 
The bat's edge sings its betrayal, the keeper snatches it cleanly, and Khawaja, head bowed, walks off. A moment of pure artistry from Bumrah, and just the start India dreamed of for the day. The Gabba roars, and the battle rages on!

Khawaja c Pant b Bumrah 21(54) [4s-3]

5:32 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Akash bowls first maiden over of the day

 
 
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0 ; Australia 31-0 after 16 Overs; Nathan McSweeney 4(44); Usman Khawaja 21(53)
 
 
Akash Deep continues and bowls maiden over to McSweeney, who leaves the ball alone with ease.

5:30 AM

3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia 31-0 after 15 Overs

 
 
Over Summary: 2 0 0 0 0 0 ; Australia 31-0 after 15 Overs; Nathan McSweeney4(38); Usman Khawaja 21(53)
 
 
Jasprit Bumrah bowls from the other end and starts with a gentle loosener outside off. Khawaja makes most of it as punches it towards extra cover for a couple of runs. 
 
Bumrah, though, comes back brilliantly and beats Khawaja multiple times. But no success for India as of now

5:27 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 action starts under bright sunshine

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 N 0 0 ; Australia 29-0 after 14 Overs; Nathan McSweeney4(38); Usman Khawaja19(47)
 
 
Akash starts the Day 2 proceedings as he completes his over, which he doesn't able to do due to rain on Day 1.
 
McSweeney looks cautious as Akash concedes only one run inform of no ball.

5:16 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on India's pace lynchpin - Bumrah

The stage is set. As India’s lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah grips the 13.2-over-old red cherry, a nation's hopes rest on his shoulders. All eyes are on him, yearning for that vital breakthrough, the moment that shifts the tide.
 
The clock ticks closer—five minutes to play. The world’s most exceptional bowler stands ready. Will he deliver the magic India so desperately awaits? Let’s hold our breath and dare to dream.


Top 10 highest wicket-taker in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Jasprit Bumrah 3 60 360 12 11.92 143 1 1
2 Mitchell Starc 3 65.1 391 11 21.18 233 - 1
3 Pat Cummins 3 66.4 400 10 25.1 251 - 1
4 Mohammed Siraj 3 56.5 341 9 21.22 191 1 -
5 Josh Hazlewood 2 34 204 5 11.4 57 1 -
6 Scott Boland 1 21.5 131 5 21 105 - -
7 Harshit Rana 2 45 270 4 50.75 203 - -
8 Mitchell Marsh 3 21 126 3 34.33 103 - -
9 Nathan Lyon 3 45 270 2 62.5 125 - -
10 Washington Sundar 1 17 102 2 24.5 49 - -

5:07 AM

Head to Pant: Top 10 highest run-getter in India vs Australia 2024-25

Will Khawaja score big at his home ground? The fans will get a answer in 15 minutes or so. But as of now he didn't feature in top 10 run-scorers in India vs Australia Test series 2024-25.


Top 10 highest run-getter in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Travis Head 3 3 240 80 94.12 27 4
2 Yashasvi Jaiswal 2 4 185 46.25 54.9 19 3
3 Nitish Kumar Reddy 2 4 163 54.33 87.17 18 7
4 KL Rahul 2 4 147 36.75 45.37 15 -
5 Virat Kohli 2 4 123 41 66.85 10 2
6 Rishabh Pant 2 4 87 21.75 58.78 10 1
7 Alex Carey 3 3 72 24 59.5 5 -
8 Marnus Labuschagne 3 3 69 23 37.7 9 -
9 Nathan McSweeney 3 5 63 21 36.84 10 -
10 Mitchell Marsh 3 3 62 20.67 55.36 5 2

4:55 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: What is happening at The Gabba?

All is calm at the Gabba. The players are warming up, the ground flawless, and the sun dares to peek through the clouds. Yet, the heavens remain fickle—luck will be our ally if the game escapes nature's interruptions.

We are heading for a start of play at 5:20 AM IST. 

4:41 AM

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights

As we gear up for the second day's play, which could see some great contest between bat and ball. 

Lets take a look at what happened on Day 1 of India vs Australia 3rd Test. 

A heavy downpour led to less than 15 overs of play on the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba here on Saturday.
 
Invited to bat, Australia ended the rain-marred day on 28 for no loss from 13.2 overs.
 
A steady drizzle had stopped play briefly in the sixth over before a second spell heavy showers prevented any play on day one.
 
Openers Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) negotiated the new ball well in the opening session.
 
Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs), Mohammed Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs)and Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) operated for India.
 
Resuming after the first rain break, Akash Deep and Siraj were beginning to get the ball to nip around before the heavens opened up.
 
The five-match series stands tied at 1-1.

4:37 AM

IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Brisbane weather forecast today

According to BBC Weather, a 52 per cent chance of rainfall looms over Brisbane at 10 AM local time (5:30 AM IST). Yet, pictures circulating on social media paint a contrasting scene—blue skies stretching wide and sunlight spilling down in all its glory.
 
The weather, true to its nature, refuses to be tamed. Yesterday's forecast promised scattered showers, but the heavens unleashed a downpour of epic proportions, drenching Brisbane in torrents. As for today, the skies hold their secrets close. Fingers crossed—what will the day unveil?

Brisbane weather forecast (hourly) for December 15

4:20 AM

IND vs AUS Brisbane weather live updates on Day 2

Blue skies are clearly visible in Brisbane. This means the umpires decision to pre-pone the game by 30 minutes would see game starts at 5:20 AM IST today. 

A total of 98 Overs would be bowled today. But this might not be possible as pacers are expected to bowl majority of overs.


4:15 AM

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 2 proceeding in India vs Australia 3rd Test. Only 80 balls were bowled on Day 1 as incessat rain had washed two and a half session in Brisbane Test. 
Topics :India vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamGabba TestICC World Test Championship

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 3:57 AM IST

