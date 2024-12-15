India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: Bumrah strikes twice on sunny Sunday morning

5:53 AM
3rd Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bumrah wreaks havoc
Over Summary: 0 0 W L1 0 0 ; Australia 39-2 after 19 Overs; Marnus Labuschagne2(11); Steven Smith0(1)
Bumrah continues and gets the wicket of McSweeney off the third delivery. Smith, who moves a lot cross the stumps, gets off the strike thanks to a leg bye.
Wicket maiden from Bumrah. Here's how Bumrah gets the wicket of McSweeney
India pace lynchpin Bumrah wreaks havoc on Day 2 of Brisbane Test as he gets rid of both Aussies opener in his consecutive overs.
Bumrah strikes again! The destroyer of openers has claimed another victim with a delivery of sheer brilliance. Short of a good length, angling back wickedly into the right-hander, McSweeney is caught in two minds—half-forward, half-back in a tentative defence. But he falters, failing to cover the line, and the edge is inevitable.
The ball flies off the bat, streaking through the air, only to find Kohli’s safe hands at second slip. The trap was set, and McSweeney walked right into it. India’s discipline with line and length has been relentless today, and their rewards are mounting—two early wickets and the momentum firmly in their grasp!
McSweeney c Kohli b Bumrah 9(49) [4s-1]