India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss likely to be delayed due to rain

Day 1 of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur is set to begin today as Rohit Sharma and Co. look to clinch another home Test series. A comprehensive 280-run victory for the hosts in the 1st Test at Chennai has already set the tone in Kanpur as the Bangla Tigers will try to tie the series away from home. The head-to-head statistics are clearly in favour of India heading into the 2nd Test. The two sides have met on 14 occasions in Tests, with India winning 12 matches so far. Bangladesh have not won a single Test match against India, while the remaining 2 matches have ended in a draw. Kanpur weather update While the fans will be ready to flock to the stadium today, they might have to wait for the action to begin with chances of rain threatening to interrupt proceedings throughout the day. The ground staff and the drainage system at the Green Park Stadium, which is hosting its first international match since October 2021, will most likely be put to the test. India vs Bangladesh Playing 11 India Playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah/Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj. Bangladesh Playing 11 (probables): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana. India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between India's captain Rohit Sharma and Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto at 9 AM IST. India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Live telecast details Sports 18 will live telecast the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 proceedings in India. India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Live streaming details Jio Cinema will live stream IND vs BAN 2nd Test on Day 1 in nine languages, including Hindi and English commentary.