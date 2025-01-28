IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: India will look to seal the series in Rajkot

After thrashing England in the first two T20s of the five-match series in Kolkata and Chennai, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is all set to take the field at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28, for the third T20 in a bid to seal the series with two games to spare. However, this will be no easy task as the visitors, under the leadership of skipper Jos Buttler and coach Brendon McCullum, will leave no stone unturned to keep the series alive. With the batting-friendly pitch of Rajkot complementing their play style, fans can expect some high-octane drama during today’s match.

The last time the men in blue played at this venue was back in 2023 against Sri Lanka, where skipper Surya blasted 112 runs with his bat, which is also the highest individual score by any batter in a T20 international game here. The skipper is struggling with his form recently despite the team’s enormous success in this format, and he would like nothing more than to get his mojo back with another big innings in Rajkot. However, as far as India’s team composition is concerned, the biggest question for fans will once again be whether Md Shami will finally make his international return. Considering the kind of wicket Rajkot offers, we just might see the Indian team inclined to include the ace pacer in the squad in place of Ravi Bishnoi for the Tuesday clash.

On the other hand, England once again announced their squad a day prior to the match and has decided to field an unchanged 11 in Rajkot.

India vs England 3rd T20: Playing 11

India playing 11 (predicted): Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi / Md Shami

England playing 11: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India vs England head-to-head in T20s

In head-to-head records, the Suryakumar Yadav-led men in blue lead Jos Buttler-led England by 15 wins to 11 losses, following their two back-to-back wins in the first two games of the series.

Total matches played: 26

India won: 15

England won: 11

No result: 0

India vs England 3rd T20 live toss: The coin flip between India's Suryakumar Yadav and England's Jos Buttler is at 6:30 PM IST today.

3rd T20: India vs England live telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the 3rd T20. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs ENG match with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will broadcast the India vs England match with Hindi commentary in India.

3rd T20: IND vs ENG live streaming in India

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs England match in the 3rd T20 on its application and website.

Stay tuned for India vs England 3rd T20 live score and match updates here.