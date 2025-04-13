Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: DC vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats of Delhi Stadium

Key stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium: Matches- 12, Bat 1st Won- 8, Bat 2nd Won- 4; Avg 1st Inns score- 200/6; Highest 1st Inns Score - 266/7; Lowest Total Defended- 167, Highest Target Chased - 182

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be aiming to extend their winning streak as they gear up to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 29 of the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025). The clash is set to take place on Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.  ALSO READ: RR vs RCB head-to-head & weather forecast | Jaipur Pitch report & Stadium stats | Playing 11 & Player match-ups stats Live streaming
 
DC, currently unbeaten in the tournament, have shown dominant form with four consecutive victories. Their consistent performances have positioned them as strong contenders for a playoff spot. In contrast, Mumbai Indians have struggled to find momentum this season, managing just one win from their five matches and sitting low in the points table.
 
 
In their previous outings, DC cruised to a comfortable 6-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, showcasing both batting and bowling prowess. Meanwhile, MI went down to the same opposition by 12 runs, underlining their ongoing challenges this season.
 
With both teams heading into the fixture on contrasting notes, all eyes will be on whether DC can maintain their flawless run or if MI can script a much-needed comeback.
 
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Pitch report for DC vs MI, IPL 2025

The pitch is expected to heavily favor the batters, setting the stage for a high-scoring encounter. Known for its even bounce and true surface, the track will likely offer little assistance to bowlers, especially early in the game. With shorter boundary dimensions adding to the challenge for the fielding side, batsmen should find it easier to clear the ropes and play their shots with confidence. 
  Run-making could come quickly, and fans can anticipate a flurry of boundaries and sixes. Overall, the conditions promise a batting-friendly contest where stroke-makers will be eager to make the most of the favorable setup. 

VENUE – ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM, DELHI (SINCE 2023 IPL)

    • Matches – 12, Bat 1st Won – 8, Bat 2nd Won – 4

    • Avg 1st Inns score – 200/6

    • Highest 1st Inns Score – 266/7 

    • Lowest Total Defended – 167, Highest Target Chased – 182

    • 200+ Totals – 9 times in 12 matches | Sixes Per Match - 19

    • Pace: Overs% - 60, Wkts – 90, Avg – 32.1, Eco – 10.2, SR – 18.8

Spin: Overs% - 40, Wkts – 60, Avg – 27.4, Eco – 8.6, SR – 19.1

    • Winning Score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (IPL since 2023)

        ◦ 1st Inns score More than 190: Mts – 7, Bat 1st Won – 7, Bat 2nd Won – 0

        ◦ 1st Inns score 190 or below: Mts – 5, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 4

 
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: IPL T20 stats
 
Arun Jaitley Stadium stats  
Category Stat
Total Matches 90
Batting 1st Won 43
Batting 2nd Won 46
No Result 1
Highest Total 266/7 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals (2024)
Lowest Total 83 all out – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (2013)
Highest Run-chase 219/6 – Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings (2021)
Lowest Total Defended 143/8 – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals (2018)
Average 1st Innings Score 169
Average 2nd Innings Score 153
Individual Batting Records
Record Player(s)
Highest Individual Score Rishabh Pant (DC) – 128* (63) vs SRH (2018)  Chris Gayle (RCB) – 128* (62) vs DC (2012)
Most Runs David Warner (DC) – 1048 runs in 36 innings
Most Sixes Rishabh Pant (DC) – 58 sixes in 28 innings
Most Fours David Warner (DC & SRH) – 119 fours in 36 innings
Most Fifties David Warner (DC) – 9 fifties
Most Hundreds 1 each – Jos Buttler (RR), Chris Gayle (RCB), Rishabh Pant (DC), Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Kevin Pietersen (DC), David Warner (DC)
Total Sixes 1133
Total Fours 2554
Total Fifties 152
Total Hundreds 6
Bowling Records
Category Stat
Best Bowling Figures Lasith Malinga – 5/13 vs DC (2011)
Most Wickets Amit Mishra (DC & SRH) – 58 wickets in 45 innings
  

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

