India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: India aim for resurrection today

On Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 3rd Test, the task is cut out for Indian batters as they seek to resurrect the Indian innings, which changed to a horror in last 15 minutes on Day 1, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Shubman Gill (31) and Rishabh Pant (1) will resume from 86-4 today at 9:30 AM IST.
Here's how India ceded advantage on Day 1
India appeared to be in complete control at 4:45 pm, cruising comfortably until a moment of audacity from Yashasvi Jaiswal changed the course of the game. Opting for a risky reverse sweep, Jaiswal missed, and his stumps were left in disarray. Then, in a puzzling move, India sent their number 11 as a nightwatchman, a gamble that backfired spectacularly. Not only was he dismissed on the very first ball by Ajaz Patel, but he also burned a precious review in the process.
Virat Kohli stepped in next, delivering a classy boundary to calm nerves, but moments later attempted a quick single, only to be run out by a sharp throw from Matt Henry. In the blink of an eye, India tumbled from a solid 78 for 1 to a shaky 84 for 4, surrendering their hard-earned advantage.
With a deficit of 149 runs against New Zealand's first innings total of 235, India still has batting depth. However, it is the visitors who leave the field with the upper hand as day’s play draws to a close. Shubman Gill stands resilient, while Rishabh Pant joins him at the crease. India will now pin their hopes on these two to rebuild and wrest back control.
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 live telecast in India
Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD.
India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 live streaming in India
JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match in India on the application and website.
Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here
3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Trust your defense!
With the pitch being a lot drier than the usual Mumbai pitch, batters will find it difficult to bat in the middle. Both batters have to trust their defense and try and put the bowlers under pressure by playing their go-to shots every now and then.
9:04 AM
3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Action to begin soon
Less than half an hour to go for the day 2 action to begin. Both Indian batters Pant and Gill have a tough task to take India ahead and would like to atleast see out one session without losing any wickets.
8:54 AM
3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Fans expected to flock Wankhede!
With just half an hour to go for Day 2 action to begin, there will be a number of fans who will be flocking to see their cricketing heroes at the Wankhede Stadium on a Saturday morning. If India manage to bat till the afternoon session, you would be seeing a lot more attendance than you would normally expect for a Test match.
8:43 AM
3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Spinners seizing the day again
Similar to the case in the Pune Test, this match too has been dominated by spinners so far. While Ravindra Jadeja went on to pick a fifer on the first day, Washington Sundar took another 4 wickets to add to his impressive tally of 11 wickets in the Test series so far.
For the Kiwis, it was Ajaz Patel who took 2 wickets before the end of day's play to cover up for the absence of spinner Mitchell Santner, who starred for the Black Caps in the Pune Test.
8:31 AM
3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Gill looking in fine touch
With Gill and Pant on the crease there is still hope for India to get to a good score in the end of their 2st innings on day 2. Gill came in and started playing a variety of shots all across the ground. The batter looked in fine touch and would hope to turn the knock into something special today with Pant alongside him.
8:21 AM
3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - No show by Ro-Ko again!
The batting duo of ROhit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to perform for Team India yet again in Tests. While Rohit got dismissed at 18 runs, Virat Kohli saw himself get run-out at just 4 runs towards the end of the last session yesterday.
8:10 AM
3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - How the Kiwis got back on top?
After India restricted New Zealand to 235 in Mumbai, they begun well with the bat as well. With the score at 78/1 for India in the final session of Day 1, India looked well on track to register a good lead against the Kiwis. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket started an Indian batting downfall like any other. While India opted for night watchmen Siraj to go and end the day, he lost his wicket on the very first ball eventually bringing Virat Kohli on the pitch with a few balls left to be played.
It was a misjudgement from Virat that saw him being sent back to the pavilion as well after he called for a single with the ball not even leaving the inside circle. Matt Henry couldn't have thrown the ball in any better way which saw Kohli scramble for his life and lose his wicket at the non-striker's end.
8:02 AM
3rd Test | India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES - Chance for hosts to make ammends
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs new Zealand 3rd Test Day 2. With all things going fine for India on Day 1, a sloppy finish to the day saw them lose quick wickets and end the day on 86/4 at stumps. A new day brings a new chance for Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill to ressurect India's innings from here on.