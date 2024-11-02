India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 2: India aim for resurrection today

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 live telecast in India India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 2 live streaming in India Stay tuned for India vs New Zealand 3rd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here JioCinema will live stream the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match in India on the application and website. Sports 18 network is the official broadcaster for the India vs New Zealand Test series. The IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 1 live telecast will be available on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. With a deficit of 149 runs against New Zealand's first innings total of 235, India still has batting depth. However, it is the visitors who leave the field with the upper hand as day’s play draws to a close. Shubman Gill stands resilient, while Rishabh Pant joins him at the crease. India will now pin their hopes on these two to rebuild and wrest back control. Virat Kohli stepped in next, delivering a classy boundary to calm nerves, but moments later attempted a quick single, only to be run out by a sharp throw from Matt Henry. In the blink of an eye, India tumbled from a solid 78 for 1 to a shaky 84 for 4, surrendering their hard-earned advantage.

India appeared to be in complete control at 4:45 pm, cruising comfortably until a moment of audacity from Yashasvi Jaiswal changed the course of the game. Opting for a risky reverse sweep, Jaiswal missed, and his stumps were left in disarray. Then, in a puzzling move, India sent their number 11 as a nightwatchman, a gamble that backfired spectacularly. Not only was he dismissed on the very first ball by Ajaz Patel, but he also burned a precious review in the process.