India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI tied: Full list of tied matches, involving India

Sri Lanka fought tooth & nail and played out a thrilling tie in the first ODI of three-match series against India at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday (August 2). This is only the 45th instance in ODI where a match has ended in a tie, while the 12th instance, involving India.



India last played a tied ODI match in 2018 in a home series against West Indies.





Batting first, Sri Lanka amassed a competitive total of 230 runs, with the Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissaka’s fighting half-centuries. In reply, India's chase began promisingly, with Rohit Sharma playing with his trademark attacking intent and scoring a quickfire fifty. However, the Indian middle order faltered, setting the stage for a tense finish. With the equation reduced to requiring a single run from the final delivery, Sri Lanka denied India the victory as the batter, Arshdeep Singh, was adjudged LBW ending the match in tie.

