Legendary cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad dies at 71 after battling cancer

Former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

He was 71.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India.

He was also the coach of the Indian team that finished runners-up at the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy.

Gaekwad was undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London before returning back to the country last month.

The BCCI gave Rs 1 crore for Gaekwad's treatment and members of the 1983 World Cup-winning team also did their bid to help the cricketer.

Gaekwad has also played 205 first-class matches in a career spanning 22 years.