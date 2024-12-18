Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / R Ashwin retires!! Kohli's emotional hug goes viral on social media

R Ashwin retires!! Kohli's emotional hug goes viral on social media

The rumours over Ashwin's retirement were true as Ashwin revealed in a press conference.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5, R Ashwin, Virat Kohli
R Ashwin and Virat Kohli embracing emotional hug during India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 11:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the 3rd test between India and Australia was halted due to heavy rain in Brisbane, Virat Kohli giving emotional hug to India's second highest wicket-taker in Test - R Ashwin. The visuals start trending on social media instantly with many speculating Ashwin set to announce his retirement.
 
Live visuals from the dressing room saw Virat Kohli having a deep conversation with the spinner and then went on to hug him in what seemed to be an emotional moment between the two.  Check India vs Australia 3rd Test full scorecard here
 
If the rumours are to be believed, it will be the end of illustrious career for Ashwin who is the second highest wicket taker for India in Test cricket. 537 Test wickets in 106 matches amd most Test fifers by an Indian (37) speaks for itself as the game hasn't seen many players with a cricketing brain like himself. 
  Coming to India's rescue on many occassions, Ashwin has often come handy with the bat as well. He has amassed 3503 Test runs in 106 matches as well which shows how valuable player he has proven to be for his side over the years.
 
Ravichandran Test stats for India
Span Mat Runs HS Bat Avg 100s Wkts BBI Bowl Avg 5w Ct St Avg Diff
2011-2024 106 3503 124 25.75 6 537 7/59 24 37 36 0 1.75
 
Ravichandran Ashwin stats for India (Overall)
Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w
2010-2024 287 379 5833.3 947 19743 765 7/59 13/140 25.8 3.38 45.7 37 8
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE UPDATES: Ashwin announces retirement after match ends in a draw

India's 2nd highest wicket-taker, Ashwin retires from international cricket

India tops the list in Brisbane's highest successful run-chase in Tests

IND vs AUS: Here's how Australia can churn a result on Day 5 of 3rd Test

Draw, win or washout: What to expect on final day of IND vs AUS 3rd Test?

Topics :Virat KohliIndia vs AustraliaTest CricketR AshwinICC World Test ChampionshipIndia cricket team

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story