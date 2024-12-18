R Ashwin retires!! Kohli's emotional hug goes viral on social media

As the 3rd test between India and Australia was halted due to heavy rain in Brisbane, Virat Kohli giving emotional hug to India's second highest wicket-taker in Test - R Ashwin. The visuals start trending on social media instantly with many speculating Ashwin set to announce his retirement.

Live visuals from the dressing room saw Virat Kohli having a deep conversation with the spinner and then went on to hug him in what seemed to be an emotional moment between the two.

Coming to India's rescue on many occassions, Ashwin has often come handy with the bat as well. He has amassed 3503 Test runs in 106 matches as well which shows how valuable player he has proven to be for his side over the years.

If the rumours are to be believed, it will be the end of illustrious career for Ashwin who is the second highest wicket taker for India in Test cricket. 537 Test wickets in 106 matches amd most Test fifers by an Indian (37) speaks for itself as the game hasn't seen many players with a cricketing brain like himself.