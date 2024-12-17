Batter with most runs in a Test over: Bumrah walks the talk at Gabba vs AUS

Jasprit Bumrah put on an incredible display of batting on Day 4 of the 3rd Test against Australia, responding to critics who had questioned his abilities with the bat. The Indian pacer, known for his lethal bowling, came to his side's rescue at the Gabba, playing a crucial cameo alongside Akash Deep to help India avoid the follow-on.

ALSO READ: Watch Bumrah-Akash shows nerve of steel; Here's how India saved follow-on With India hanging on to their last wicket, needing 246 runs to avoid the follow-on, Bumrah remained calm under pressure and steered India to a total of 252/9 by the end of the day's play. His 27-ball 10*, which also included a six, allowed India to escape a precarious situation and avoid further pressure from the Australian bowlers.

Bumrah's record with bat

Jasprit Bumrah’s batting Career Summary Format M Inn NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 200 50 4s 6s Test 43 65 22 310 34 7.21 699 44.35 0 0 0 32 10 ODI 89 26 14 91 16 7.58 159 57.23 0 0 0 10 1 T20I 70 8 5 8 7 2.67 14 57.14 0 0 0 1 0 IPL 133 30 23 68 16 9.71 78 87.18 0 0 0 5 1

Bumrah’s batting brilliance was undoubtedly a response to a question he faced in a press conference earlier. When asked about his batting skills, he fired back with a dose of humor and confidence. “It’s an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over,” Bumrah responded, referring to his own remarkable record of scoring 35 runs in a single over off Stuart Broad.

Top 5 Highest Runs in a Single Over in Test Cricket Runs Player Bowler Match Location Season 35 Jasprit Bumrah SCJ Broad India v England Birmingham 2022 28 BC Lara RJ Peterson West Indies v South Africa Johannesburg 2003-04 28 GJ Bailey JM Anderson Australia v England Perth 2013-14 28 KA Maharaj JE Root South Africa v England Port Elizabeth 2019-20 27 Shahid Afridi Harbhajan Singh Pakistan v India Lahore 2005-06