Home / Cricket / News / Batter with most runs in a Test over: Bumrah walks the talk at Gabba vs AUS

Bumrah's knock ensured India remained in the contest, and with his fiery comeback, he reminded everyone of his unique achievements both with the ball and the bat.

Jasprit Bumrah
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah put on an incredible display of batting on Day 4 of the 3rd Test against Australia, responding to critics who had questioned his abilities with the bat. The Indian pacer, known for his lethal bowling, came to his side's rescue at the Gabba, playing a crucial cameo alongside Akash Deep to help India avoid the follow-on. 
 
With India hanging on to their last wicket, needing 246 runs to avoid the follow-on, Bumrah remained calm under pressure and steered India to a total of 252/9 by the end of the day's play. His 27-ball 10*, which also included a six, allowed India to escape a precarious situation and avoid further pressure from the Australian bowlers.    
   Bumrah had the answers to each delivery, be it the bouncer or a yorker length. The pacer batted properly according to the situation and got a great amount of support from Akash Deep who went for a more risky approach than his batting partner. However, the risk paid off as India have managed to avoid the follow-on now.  Bumrah's record with bat 
Jasprit Bumrah’s batting Career Summary
Format M Inn NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 200 50 4s 6s
Test 43 65 22 310 34 7.21 699 44.35 0 0 0 32 10
ODI 89 26 14 91 16 7.58 159 57.23 0 0 0 10 1
T20I 70 8 5 8 7 2.67 14 57.14 0 0 0 1 0
IPL 133 30 23 68 16 9.71 78 87.18 0 0 0 5 1
  Bumrah's playful jab at journalist
 
Bumrah’s batting brilliance was undoubtedly a response to a question he faced in a press conference earlier. When asked about his batting skills, he fired back with a dose of humor and confidence. “It’s an interesting question. But, you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over,” Bumrah responded, referring to his own remarkable record of scoring 35 runs in a single over off Stuart Broad. 
 
 
Top 5 Highest Runs in a Single Over in Test Cricket
Runs Player Bowler Match Location Season
35 Jasprit Bumrah SCJ Broad India v England Birmingham 2022
28 BC Lara RJ Peterson West Indies v South Africa Johannesburg 2003-04
28 GJ Bailey JM Anderson Australia v England Perth 2013-14
28 KA Maharaj JE Root South Africa v England Port Elizabeth 2019-20
27 Shahid Afridi Harbhajan Singh Pakistan v India Lahore 2005-06
 
First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

