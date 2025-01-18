Pakistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 2: Saud-Rizwan continue for the hosts

Day 2 of the 1st Test between Pakistan and West Indies will witness Saud Shakeel (56*) and Mohd Rizwan (51*) continue their resilient partnership today which has saved the ship for the hosts for now at thr Multan Cricket Stadium. Their 97*-run partnership has taken Pakistan to 143/4 at the moment after they witnessed a top order meltdown courtesy of Jayden Seales picking up 3 scalps early in the day.

West Indies have been good in the field as well and have been trying to save the singles which is a good sign for a team. Jayden Seales triggered a top order meltdown for the hosts

ALSO READ: BCCI lays out strict guidelines for players after Australia debacle Earlier, Pakistan skipper Shan Masod won the toss and elecetd to bat first after the day's play was delayed to foggy weather at the Multan Cricket stadium. Openers Shan Masood and Mohd Hurraira got off to a rough start, being dismissed within the first 9 overs. Babar Azam was also caught behind early, leading to the hosts losing a review.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 live telecast details

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 will not be available in India.

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 2 live streaming details

The live streaming for the PAK vs WI 1st Test Day 2 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.