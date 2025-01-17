Business Standard

BCCI lays out strict guidelines for players after Australia debacle

BCCI lays out strict guidelines for players after Australia debacle

The new guidelines require players to maintain discipline on and off the field, with specific restrictions on family presence during tours and the banning of personal endorsements.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a comprehensive 10-point policy aimed at addressing the "star culture" within the Indian cricket team and fostering a sense of unity and discipline. Announced on Thursday, these measures follow a series of disappointing performances, including a 3-0 loss against New Zealand and the recent surrender of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia.  New guidelines set out for players
 
The new guidelines require players to maintain discipline on and off the field, with specific restrictions on family presence during tours and the banning of personal endorsements during ongoing series. This policy stems from a review meeting with head coach Gautam Gambhir, who voiced concerns over the team’s approach to preparation and professionalism.
 
 
Mandatory Participation in Domestic Cricket 
The BCCI has made it compulsory for players to participate in domestic cricket matches. This move is designed to ensure that players stay connected with the domestic cricket ecosystem, helping maintain match fitness, develop talent, and strengthen the overall domestic structure. Any exceptions will require approval from chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar. The policy highlights the growing concern over the lack of participation from top players in Ranji Trophy matches. Notable players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not featured in the tournament for years, a trend the BCCI aims to reverse. 

Approval Required for Family Stays on Tour 
The BCCI has introduced strict guidelines regarding family visits during overseas tours. Players must obtain approval from both the head coach and the chairman of selectors for any relaxation, including the duration of family stays. Families will only be allowed to stay for up to two weeks during overseas tours that exceed 45 days. This policy is aimed at promoting discipline and team cohesion.
 
Traveling with the Team 
To ensure unity, players are now expected to travel with the team for all matches and practice sessions. Separate travel arrangements, particularly with families, are discouraged. Any exceptions to this rule must be pre-approved by the head coach and the chairman of selectors. The BCCI is enforcing this rule after a few players, including a prominent star, were seen traveling separately during tours, including the South Africa assignment and the recent Australia tour.
 
Excess Baggage Regulations 
The new policy also imposes a limit on the amount of baggage players can carry during long tours. The weight limit for baggage has been set at 150 kg. Any additional baggage costs will now be borne by the players themselves. This regulation was introduced after several players were found to be carrying excess baggage, often including the bags of family members and personal staff.
 
Restrictions on Personal Staff 
The BCCI has also placed restrictions on the presence of personal staff, such as managers, chefs, assistants, and security, during tours and series. Only those staff members who are explicitly approved by the BCCI will be allowed to travel with the team. This rule follows incidents where players, including Gautam Gambhir, had brought personal staff members into the team setup without prior approval. The move is intended to keep the team environment streamlined and focused.
 
Coordination for Equipment and Personal Items 
Players are now required to coordinate with the team management when sending their equipment and personal items to the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Any additional costs incurred due to separate arrangements will be the responsibility of the players. Some senior players have previously been criticized for sending their equipment ahead of their arrival, leading to unapproved excess costs.
 
Staying for Entire Practice Sessions 
A key component of the new policy is ensuring that players remain committed to their training. All players are mandated to stay for the full duration of scheduled practice sessions. The new rule will prevent any player from leaving early, a habit previously adopted by some star players who would leave the nets early in a separate car. This regulation aims to foster a strong work ethic within the team.
 
Prohibition on Personal Commercial Endorsements 
The BCCI has banned players from engaging in personal commercial endorsements or shoots during an ongoing series or tour. This restriction aims to eliminate distractions and ensure that players stay focused on their cricketing responsibilities. The board has also emphasized that players must prioritize team functions and official shoots, even if a series or match ends prematurely.
 
End of Series, Staying with the Team 
Players are now required to remain with the team even if a series or match concludes early. This is part of an effort to maintain team spirit and commitment to the overall goals of the team, ensuring players are present and engaged until the very end of a tour or series.
 

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

