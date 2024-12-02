MI have the facilities where young talent can flourish - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, the captain of Mumbai Indians, expressed his excitement for the upcoming IPL season and welcomed the new additions to the team, while also showing appreciation for the players who have moved on. Reflecting on the auction, he described it as a "rollercoaster", acknowledging the emotional highs and lows of trying to secure desired players but emphasising the importance of staying calm and building a balanced team. Hardik in constant contact with coaching staff for young players

He also shared a message for the young talent joining the team, encouraging them to work hard and make the most of the opportunities at Mumbai Indians, which helped nurture his own career. “My message to all the young guns who are joining Mumbai Indians this year is that if you are here, you have that spark, you have that talent, which the scouts have seen. They found me, they found Jasprit, they found Krunal, they found Tilak. They all eventually played for the country. All you have to do is show up, train, work hard and the best part is that Mumbai Indians has the facility to make them flourish.”