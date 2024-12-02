Mohammed Siraj's comeback: From despair to dominance | IND vs AUS 2nd Test

In a stunning return to form, Mohammed Siraj spearheaded India's remarkable come-from-behind victory in the Perth Test against Australia, claiming five crucial wickets. After a challenging home series against New Zealand, the rejuvenated pacer credits his resurgence to valuable guidance from India's bowling stalwart, Jasprit Bumrah.

A rough patch at home

Before heading to Australia, Siraj endured a difficult phase during India’s 0-3 Test series loss to New Zealand. With just two wickets across two Tests, his form raised questions, leaving the 30-year-old searching for answers.

"I was struggling mentally," Siraj admitted. "That series wasn’t my best, and I knew I had to work harder to regain my rhythm."

Words of Wisdom from Bumrah

It was a conversation with stand-in captain and world No.1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah that lit the spark for Siraj’s turnaround. Ahead of the tour, Bumrah offered simple yet impactful advice.

"I always talk to Jassi bhai (Bumrah)," Siraj said. "He told me, ‘Don’t chase wickets. Focus on bowling consistently in one area and enjoy your game. If wickets don’t come, then come and ask me.’ That stayed with me, and I stuck to his words."

The results were immediate. In Perth, Siraj delivered a stellar performance, helping India recover from a dismal first innings score of 150 to a massive 295-run victory.

Guidance from mentors

Beyond Bumrah, Siraj turned to former India bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach T Dilip for additional support.

"I spoke to Arun sir about my struggles. He knows my bowling well and told me the same thing: just enjoy the game and focus on consistency. Dilip sir helped me practice before the tour, and that gave me a lot of confidence," Siraj revealed.

Meanwhile, Arun did help Siraj after he was dropped from the 2nd Test against New Zealand.

“He told me that the ball was sliding towards leg, he wasn’t getting the swing and the seam position didn’t feel as ideal as before. I had been watching him and had noticed a few changes and asked him what he had been trying. In his pursuit of wickets, he had felt that he had to increase his pace, try to get more swing/movement and was putting more effort at release," the daily newspaper Indian Express quoted Arun as saying.

Siraj wickets in different countries Countries Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w In Australia 2020-2024 4 8 161.2 41 455 18 5/73 6/150 25.27 2.82 53.7 1 In Bangladesh 2022-2022 2 4 52 7 167 6 3/20 4/87 27.83 3.21 52 0 In England 2021-2023 6 11 201.5 30 782 23 4/32 8/126 34 3.87 52.6 0 In India 2021-2024 14 25 198.2 38 703 19 4/84 4/100 37 3.54 62.6 0 In South Africa 2021-2024 4 7 91 17 290 12 6/15 7/46 24.16 3.18 45.5 1 in West Indies 2023-2023 2 4 49.4 11 125 7 5/60 5/84 17.85 2.51 42.5 1 India's current bowling coach, Morne Morkel, also played a pivotal role, instilling belief in Siraj. "Morne keeps calling me a ‘warrior’ and tells me I’ll always deliver for the team. That belief has kept me motivated."

Mastering the Pink Ball

Siraj's recent warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI marked his first experience with the pink ball. He dismissed former Test batter Matthew Renshaw and seemed in good rhythm.

"The pink ball is unique," Siraj observed. "It has a synthetic feel, a hard seam, and is brighter than the red ball. I’ve learned that bowling back of a length works best since pitching it up doesn’t offer much swing. I’ll need more practice under lights to perfect my approach."

With the second Test, a day-night encounter in Adelaide, looming, Siraj is gearing up for a new challenge.

"I’ve heard it swings more under lights," he said. "Once we practice, we’ll understand how to maximise its potential."