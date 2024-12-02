Seales takes 4 wickets as West Indies dominate Day 2 vs Bangladesh

Fast bowler Jayden Seales took four wickets and conceded only five runs in almost 16 overs to give West Indies the advantage over Bangladesh on Day 2 of the second test.

Seales bowled 10 maiden overs in total and helped to mop up the tail Sunday as Bangladesh was all out for 164 in 71.5 overs in its first innings.

West Indies trailed by 94 runs after reaching 70-1 at stumps in reply. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite is 33 not out and Keacy Carty is on 19. Mikyle Louis was the only wicket taken by Bangladesh, caught behind off Nahid Rana (1-28).

Bangladesh had earlier resumed on 69-2 at Sabina Park after only 30 overs were bowled on an opening day limited by a wet outfield and bad light. Sunday was ended early by poor light after a total of almost 80 overs.

The visitors went to lunch in Kingston at 122-6, having added 53 runs in the morning session off 28 overs for the loss of four more wickets. Shamar Joseph (3-49) bowled Shahadat Hossain (22) to end a 73-run partnership for the third wicket with opener Shadman Islam which had rescued Bangladesh from 10-2.

Islam top scored with 64, including five fours and a six.

Three more wickets quickly followed before lunch Litton Das (1) was caught by Kavem Hodge off Seales, followed by Jaker Ali (1) and Shadman Islam to leave Bangladesh on 98-6.

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed a 75-ball 36 and Taijul Islam got 16 runs in 66 deliveries as the pair added 41 runs for the seventh wicket.

Bangladesh was all out in the afternoon and West Indies reached tea at 16-0 in a cautious 10 overs.