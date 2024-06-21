Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan's new red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie to arrive next month

Pakistan's new red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie to arrive next month

According to a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board, the camp will be set up in Karachi from July 24 for the probables for the national team as well as the Pakistan Shaheen side (A Team)

Pakistan, Pakistan flag
The source said that Masood has already indicated to the PCB that he wants Babar Azam in the Test team for the coming series but other senior players will be given a break. Photo: Unsplash
Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistan's new red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie is set to land in the country next month to supervise a training camp for the home series against Bangladesh in August.

According to a reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board, the camp will be set up in Karachi from July 24 for the probables for the national team as well as the Pakistan Shaheen side (A Team).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Gillespie will be supervising the camp with the support staff and Shan Masood (Pakistan's Test captain) will also return early from England to prepare for the Bangladesh series in which two tests are to be played," he said.

He said some senior players are likely to be given rest from the series as Gillespie also wants to look at the back-up talent in the country.

The source said that Masood has already indicated to the PCB that he wants Babar Azam in the Test team for the coming series but other senior players will be given a break.

Mohsin Naqvi is expected to hold a press conference next week to outline the major decisions of the Board in the wake of the failed World Cup campaign and also address the issues of groupings in the team.

"Naqvi is not one to shy away from being straightforward on what went wrong in the Pakistan team. Apparently Babar has also complained about the productivity of some players in the team during the World Cup and before that.

"He is likely to make his complaints clear in his report to the PCB," the source said.

Also Read

India team head coach announcement soon: Will Gautam Gambhir take over?

Confirmed: T20 World Cup 2024 to be Rahul Dravid's last assignment as coach

IPL 2024: Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead vs RCB

Gambhir to Langer: Who are top 4 contenders for Team India's head coach?

Babar Azam backs Gary Kirsten to lead a positive change in Pakistan cricket

T20 WC 2024 Super 8 India vs Bangladesh: Antigua weather to play spoilsport

India to tour South Africa for 4-match T20 series in Nov, announces BCCI

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: ENG vs SA Playing 11, live toss time telecast

T20 World Cup 2024, WI vs US preview: West Indies face crunch USA clash

T20 WC, IND vs BAN preview: Pressure on Rohit, Kohli and Dube to perform

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Pakistan CricketTest match

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story