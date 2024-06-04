Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Confirmed: T20 World Cup 2024 to be Rahul Dravid's last assignment as coach

Confirmed: T20 World Cup 2024 to be Rahul Dravid's last assignment as coach

Ahead of the India vs Ireland match, Dravid told the media persons that T20 World Cup 2024 would be his last assignment as a coach.

Ajit Agarkar, Rahul Dravid
Ajit Agarkar, Rahul Dravid. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:14 AM IST
Amid the talks about Gautam Gambhir being India's new head coach, it has been confirmed by current India coach Rahul Dravid that ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be his last assignment for the national team. 

Ahead of the India vs Ireland match, Dravid told the media persons that T20 World Cup 2024 would be his last assignment as a coach. 

"Every tournament is important. Every game that I've coached for India has been very important for me. For me, this is no different just because it is going to be the last one that I'm in charge of. I love doing the job. I've really enjoyed coaching India, and I think it's a truly special job to do. I've enjoyed working with this team, and it's a great bunch of boys to work with," Dravid said.

Dravid highlighted the compact schedule of International cricket a why he didn't apply for the India head coach post.

"Unfortunately, just the kind of schedules and where I find myself at this stage in my life, I'll not be able to re-apply. Having said that, it's no different for me to be very honest. From the first day I took the job, I always felt that every game was important and every game mattered, and that will not change," Dravid added.

With Dravid at the helm of the affairs, Indian cricket team failed to win any ICC title. However, Team India reached the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 and finished runner-ups in ODI World Cup 2023 and World Test Championship 2023.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

