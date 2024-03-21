IPL 2024: Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead vs RCB

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as the new captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the team's opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.





Gaikwad won Asian Games 2023 Gold medal for India as a captain in Hangzhou.







Gaikwad is overtaking MS Dhoni, who is yet to retire from IPL and is still available to play. The announcement was made on Thursday, March 21 in a social media post by the IPL official handle. Gaikwad is over taking MS Dhoni, who is yet to retire from IPL, and is still available for playing.Gaikwad won Asian Games 2023 Gold medal for India as a captain in Hangzhou. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





ALSO READ: IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Playing 11, live match time, live streaming, telecast

42-year-old Dhoni played most number of matches as the captain in Indian Premier League. He led CSK and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 226 matches with win percentage of 58.84 per cent.



Most matches as captain Player Span Mat Won Lost Tied Draw NR W/L %W %L % Tied % Draw %NR % MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) 2008-2023 226 133 91 0 0 2 1.46 58.84 40.26 0 0 0.88 59.37 RG Sharma (MI) 2013-2023 158 87 67 4 0 0 1.29 55.06 42.4 2.53 0 0 56.32 V Kohli (RCB) 2011-2023 143 66 70 3 0 4 0.94 46.15 48.95 2.09 0 2.79 48.56 G Gambhir (DC/KKR) 2009-2018 129 71 57 1 0 0 1.24 55.03 44.18 0.77 0 0 55.42 DA Warner (DC/SRH) 2013-2023 83 40 41 2 0 0 0.97 48.19 49.39 2.4 0 0 49.39 AC Gilchrist (DC/KXIP) 2008-2013 74 35 39 0 0 0 0.89 47.29 52.7 0 0 0 47.29 SS Iyer (DC/KKR) 2018-2022 55 27 26 2 0 0 1.03 49.09 47.27 3.63 0 0 50.9 SK Warne (RR) 2008-2011 55 30 24 1 0 0 1.25 54.54 43.63 1.81 0 0 55.45 V Sehwag (DC/KXIP) 2008-2015 53 28 24 1 0 0 1.16 52.83 45.28 1.88 0 0 53.77 KL Rahul (KXIP/LSG/PBKS) 2020-2023 51 25 24 2 0 0 1.04 49.01 47.05 3.92 0 0 50.98 The last time MS Dhoni stepped out of the captaincy shoes of the CSK was in 2022 when Ravindra Jadeja was given the reigns of the yellow brigade. However, by mid-season MSD stepped back into his shoes as he led the team in the remaining matches of the league and then once again led the team to their fifth title in IPL 2023.42-year-old Dhoni played most number of matches as the captain in Indian Premier League. He led CSK and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 226 matches with win percentage of 58.84 per cent.

What will be the role of MS Dhoni in CSK?

Dhoni, before joining the CSK training camp at Chepauk had announced that he would be seen in a new role. Very few people would have expected him to shun the captaincy altogether in the new role. He might play as an impact player with CSK or might even be the mentor to Ruturaj to hand-hold him in his new role.

Has Ruturaj captained before?

Gaikwad was named the captain of the Indian side that represented the country in the Asian Games 2023 in China and won the Gold medal as well. Gaikwad was named the vice-captain of the Indian T20 side which Suryakumar Yadav captained in a five-match series against Australia and three-match series against South Africa.

The 27-year-old has already led his state unit Maharashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (Domestic T20) and Vijay Hazare trophy with mild to moderate success.