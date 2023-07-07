Home / Cricket / News / Rinku and other youngsters likely to get chance in T20Is vs Ireland: Report

BS Web Team New Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders Rinku Singh celebrates after hitting the winning runs during the match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders won the match by 3 w

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
After a selection snub for West Indies T20Is, Rinku Singh among other youngsters could get a chance in the T20Is against Ireland, scheduled to take place in August. 

Despite a remarkable outing in IPL 2023, the non-selection of Rinku Singh created ire among the fans. 

However, according to an Indian Express report, the selectors wanted to put together an experienced side against the West Indies. 

"Rinku and other players who did well in the IPL will fly to Ireland as the selectors don't want to try everyone at one stage," Indian Express reported quoting a BCCI source. 

Given India's upcoming hectic scheduling and Asian Games line-up in mind, the selectors wanted to try players on a phase-by-phase basis. 

Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal got India call-up for West Indies T20Is. While Jaiswal impressed many with his batting prowess in domestic cricket and IPL 2023, Varma was exceptional on many occasions in the previous two IPL seasons. 

After the West Indies tour, India will host Australia for the ODI series ahead of the ICC World Cup. Meanwhile, BCCI is planning to send both men's and women's teams to Asian Games. The continental event is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Topics :T20 cricketIndia cricket team

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

