IND vs SA 4th T20 live score updates: India win the toss and opt to bat first

Suryakumar Yadav-led men in blue are all set to take on the hosts South Africa in the fourth and final T20 International match in the ongoing series on Friday, November 15, at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in a bid to seal the series with a win.

ALSO READ: Kamboj creates Ranji history, claims all 10 Kerala wkts; check full list India started the series with a comfortable 61-run win in the first T20 at Durban before the hosts managed to level the series with a three-wicket win at Gqeberha. However, in a closely contested third game in Centurion, the men in blue outclassed the Proteas by 11 runs to go 2-1 up in the series and deny South Africa the chance to lift the trophy. The visitors will now hope to repeat their performance once again in the fourth T20 International on Friday and walk away with a 3-1 series win from the Rainbow Nation.

On the other hand, the hosts South Africa will try to get one up over the World T20 champions in Johannesburg and end the series with a 2-2 draw. Both teams have a settled playing XI after the third T20 and could decide to stick with the same team for the final game, hoping for the best possible outcome by the end of the night.

India vs South Africa 4th T20 Playing 11

South Africa playing 11: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla

India playing 11: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy

India vs South Africa 4th T20 live telecast in India:

Sports 18 is the official broadcaster for the India vs South Africa T20 series. Sports 18-1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs SA 4th T20 match with English commentary, while Sports 18-2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary in India.

India vs South Africa 4th T20 live streaming in India:

JioCinema will stream the India vs South Africa 4th T20 match in India on its application and website.

Check full live updates of IND vs SA 4th T20 here