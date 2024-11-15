Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs SA 4th T20 live score updates: India win the toss and opt to bat first

India vs South Africa 4th T20 live score updates: Suryakumar Yadav and men will look to seal the series with a win against Proteas on Friday

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IND vs SA 4th T20 live score updates
IND vs SA 4th T20 live score updates

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 8:14 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav-led men in blue are all set to take on the hosts South Africa in the fourth and final T20 International match in the ongoing series on Friday, November 15, at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in a bid to seal the series with a win. 
India started the series with a comfortable 61-run win in the first T20 at Durban before the hosts managed to level the series with a three-wicket win at Gqeberha. However, in a closely contested third game in Centurion, the men in blue outclassed the Proteas by 11 runs to go 2-1 up in the series and deny South Africa the chance to lift the trophy. The visitors will now hope to repeat their performance once again in the fourth T20 International on Friday and walk away with a 3-1 series win from the Rainbow Nation. 
On the other hand, the hosts South Africa will try to get one up over the World T20 champions in Johannesburg and end the series with a 2-2 draw. Both teams have a settled playing XI after the third T20 and could decide to stick with the same team for the final game, hoping for the best possible outcome by the end of the night. 
India vs South Africa 4th T20 Playing 11 
South Africa playing 11: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla 
India playing 11: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy 
India vs South Africa 4th T20 live telecast in India: 
Sports 18 is the official broadcaster for the India vs South Africa T20 series. Sports 18-1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND vs SA 4th T20 match with English commentary, while Sports 18-2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary in India. 
India vs South Africa 4th T20 live streaming in India: 
JioCinema will stream the India vs South Africa 4th T20 match in India on its application and website.
 
Check full live updates of IND vs SA 4th T20 here
 

8:14 PM

8:02 PM

8:00 PM

7:50 PM

7:37 PM

7:27 PM

7:17 PM

6:55 PM

6:41 PM

8:14 PM

South Africa playing 11: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla
 
India playing 11: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy

8:02 PM

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat first

8:00 PM

The toss for the fourth T20I between South Africa and India is now underway. 

7:50 PM

Suryakumar Yadav have led the Indian side in 16 T20Is so far, out of which Indi has been victorious in 13 games and have lost three games. Notably, India has never lost a T20I series under Surya's leadership.

7:37 PM

The win record for the batting first at Wanderers is 39 per cent, meaning whoever wins the toss today can be expected to filed first.

7:27 PM

The fourth T20I between South Africa and India can be a low scoring game as the first innings average at this ground is only 144.

7:17 PM

Sanju Samson who started the series with a century, went on to record two back-to-back ducks in next two games. He will want to finish the series on a high to keep his position in the team secure.

6:55 PM

In the head to head records in T20Is, India leads South Africa by 17 to 12, with one match ending in no-contest between the two sides.

6:41 PM

Welcome to the live blog of the fourth T20I match between South Africa and India. India will look to seal the series with a win here in Johannesburg, while South Africa will hope to level the series and avoid going home empty-handed. But who will eventually win? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

