Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, 2nd T20: Toss delayed due to rain; 10:16 PM cut-off time

As both teams take the field in Dambulla, Sri Lanka will be determined to bounce back, while Pakistan will aim to consolidate their advantage and clinch the series.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
SL vs PAK 2nd T20I live score
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 8:11 PM IST
8:06 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Cut-off time!

Cut-off time for a 5-over game is 10:16 PM IST but for that the rains will have to subside in around half an hour for the ground to be prepared for the clash.

8:01 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Lack of matches to hurt both sides!

With the match looking to head towards a wash out, the outcome will affect both the sides as the preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup will need both sides to play as many games as possible to fine tune their setup and get game time as well.

7:59 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Heavy rain in Dambulla!

Heavy showers at the moment in Dambulla with the ground staff left on the sidelines waiting for conditions to improve now. 

7:52 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Still no relief!

Still no positive update as the rain is not stopping at the moment. With heavy covers still on the ground, things are not looking good for a cricket match to be played tonight.

7:38 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Change in conditions to affect the game?

With more moisture in the air, it will certainly affect the playing conditions and will aid the bowlers on the night. The toss becoming a little more important at the moment. However, still waiting for the rain to end for now.

7:25 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Drizzle is back!

The light drizzle in Dambulla has picked up in intensity just as the ground staff were making headway, prompting the heavy covers to be rolled back on and causing another delay to the toss.

7:12 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Rain finally stops!

The rain has finally stopped as the ground staff is busy drying out the outfield now.

7:09 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Rain not stopping for now!

The light rain still persists in Dambulla as the whole ground is covered at the moment.

6:59 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Rain lightens!

The drizzle has lightened on the ground as the ground staff are still at work, trying to remove the water from the outfield.

6:58 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 2nd T20I: What happens if match gets washed out?

In case the rain persists and the match is washed out, then the series will automatically shift to a series finale with the hosts still left with a chance to finish the series at 1-1.

6:39 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Ground staff at work!

Rain is currently falling at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, with the covers securely in position. As a result, the toss has been postponed. The ground staff is ready to act, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see how the weather unfolds.

6:36 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Toss delayed due to rain!

The toss has been delayed due to rain in Dambulla.

6:15 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Dambulla as the crowd hopes to see their side level the series tonight.

6:07 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Pakistan aim to clinch series!

After a rather comfortable 6-wicket win in the first T20I clash in Dambulla, Salman Agha and co. would be looking to clinch the 3-match series tonight by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead on the night.

6:03 PM

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20I: Series on the line for SL!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd T20I encounter between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dambulla. With the series on the line, it is turn for the hosts to bounce back and take the series into the final encounter. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.

The Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla will host the second T20I of the three-match series between Sri Lanka (SL) and Pakistan (PAK) on tonight. The toss has been delayed due to rain in Dambulla with heavy covers put down on the entire ground.  After a six-wicket victory in the opening match, Pakistan leads the series 1-0.
 
Sri Lanka, the home team, faced disappointment in the first game as their batting unit failed to convert promising starts into substantial scores. Janith Liyanage was the standout performer, looking comfortable at the crease, but his efforts couldn’t help the team post a competitive total. To stay alive in the series and build momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup at home, Sri Lanka will need a much-improved performance in this second match.
 
On the other hand, Pakistan was clinical in the first T20I, with superb all-round contributions guiding them to an easy chase of 129 runs with 20 balls to spare. With the lead now firmly in their hands, Pakistan will be keen to extend their winning streak and seal the series with another victory tonight.
 
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I playing 11:
 
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana.
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad, Salman Mirza.
 
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Pakistan skipper and Salman Agha will take place at 6:30 PM IST
 
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live telecast: The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will not be available in India.
 
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I live streaming: The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 5:57 PM IST

